Applications now open for €40m in funding for various sports

Applications are being accepted from today under the new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme which is worth €40 million.
The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D. said: “The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme plays a key role in providing the required sport and recreation facilities to enable as many people participate in sport as possible. I would urge all organisations with a suitable project to consider making an application.”
The closing date for submitting applications is the 12th February while the deadline for clubs registering on the Department’s online application system is the 1st February.
Around 50 different sports benefitted from funding under the last round of the programme.
For more details go to www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie
