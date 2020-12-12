McHugh back in centre of defence as ATK share spoils at home in Indian Super League

Contact
Carl McHugh in action against Hyderabad
Carl McHugh's ATK Mohun Bagan had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC on Friday, but they remain second in the table.
The Leitirmacaward man was in the centre of defence for ATK for this game, having played the opening games as the holding midfielder.
After having a number of chances in the opening half ATK took the lead in the 54th minute with their pressure paying off. Following a poor goal kick, Manvir collected the ball in the midfield and burst into the attacking third before poking the ball into the net to score his second goal of the season.
Hyderabad FC struck back in the 65th minute after Manvir was penalised for a foul on Nikhil Poojary. The penalty was coolly converted by Joao Victor, which means that Hyderabad remain unbeaten this season.
The visitors threatened to get a win but ATK held on for a share of the spoils.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.