New role for former Donegal All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with Sligo

Paul Durcan
Former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper with Donegal, Paul Durcan, has been named the new Goalkeeping coach with Sligo for 2021.
Durcan has been involved with Donegal as a reserve keeper over the last number of years after returning home from abroad.
However, it looks as if his Donegal connection has now been severed after he was named as the goalkeeping coach by new Sligo manager former Armagh All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee.
Durcan has been an icon of Donegal GAA, winning two All-Stars in 2012 and 2014 and he also won an All-Ireland Club title with Ballyboden St Enda's of Dublin.
Having returned to live in Sligo, this year he played his club football with Drumcliffe-Rosses Point and helped his side reach the Sligo Intermediate final.
Paul Durcan was a great servant to Donegal, playing 137 times in the Donegal jersey.
