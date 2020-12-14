Contact

REPORT TO CO CONVENTION: Donegal GAA income in 2020 takes a big hit 

Expenditure also down after difficult year

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Donegal GAA finances not unsurprisingly took a big hit in 2020 with  the best part of €700,000 slashed off the county’s income for the year. 

The figures are contained in the audited accounts presented by county treasurer Alan Boyd, to tonight’s annual virtual Convention.

However, the accounts do not take into account the recent Win a House in Dublin draw estimated to show a profit in the region of €750,000, which will make a significant impact on the figures.  

The figures also reveal a big drop in expenditure for the 12 months with outgoings down in excess of €420,000 on the 2019 figure.

This is not surprising given county teams in football and hurling were in lockdown for the best part of seven months in the course of the year. 

The county’s total income was just over the one million mark at €1,032,815. This is in contrast to the 2019 figure of €1,704,482. 

Expenditure for the year was €971,975 down from €1,393,052 for the previous 12 months.

Income for the year exceeded expenditure on the day to day running of the county’s affairs by €60,840, a big drop from an operating  profit of €311,430 in 2019.

The big drop in expenditure was in teams and match day expenses. 

Team expenses at €666,620 was down in excess of €280,000 while match day expenses were down just under €60,000 on the previous year. 

With limited numbers allowed to attend club games it will come as no great surprise gate receipts were one of the main sources of income to take a big hit.

Gate receipts for the delayed club championship games was down by a whopping €180,000 from €209,961 in 2019 to €29,199. 

Commercial income and grant income from the Ulster Council and Croke Park also fell off a cliff. 

Commercial income was down in excess of €115,000 and grant income for games was down by just over €190,000. 

Royalties for the sale of jerseys and other items of gear and national league returns are the only areas that bucked the downward trend on the income side. 

Income from royalties was €127,424 up from €96,124. 

Returns from the National Leagues was up by just under €20,000 from €81,749 to €101,488. 

There was a huge drop, too, in expenditure on coaching and games development. It was down by over €100,000. Spending on coaching and games development was €110,877 compared with  €218,562 for 2019. 

The annual levy paid by clubs again is one of the main sources of income for the board. It was once again €221,000 with no change from the last few years. 

At the end of a very challenging year the board’s current assets exceed the board’s current liabilities by just over €127,000 which is a big turn around from a deficit of just over €191,000  at the close of the books last year.

