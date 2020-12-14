Contact

TREASURER'S REPORT TO DONEGAL GAA CONVENTION: 19 clubs have paid no levies in 2020

Alan Boyd, Co treasurer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Co Treasurer revealed that 19 of Donegal's 40 clubs did not pay their levies last year, which left the Co Board very cash strapped.
The treasurer, Alan Boyd, told delegates at the online annual Convention that just 12 clubs had paid their levies in full while the other nine clubs had signed up to payment plans.
The treasurer said that the county finances were in a sticky situation back in April. "We need to get that money. It was disappointing with a lot of clubs not engaging," said the treasurer.
Mr Boyd also urged clubs to budget and plan for the future. "That would be good practice at the best of times."
Donegal GAA finances not unsurprisingly took a big hit in 2020 with the best part of €700,000 slashed off the county’s income for the year.
The figures also reveal a big drop in expenditure for the 12 months with outgoings down in excess of €420,000 on the 2019 figure.
This is not surprising given county teams in football and hurling were in lockdown for the best part of seven months in the course of the year.
The county’s total income was just over the one million mark at €1,032,815. This is in contrast to the 2019 figure of €1,704,482.
Expenditure for the year was €971,975 down from €1,393,052 for the previous 12 months.
Income for the year exceeded expenditure on the day to day running of the county’s affairs by €60,840, a big drop from an operating profit of €311,430 in 2019.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

