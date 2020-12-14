Seamus O Domhnaill of Cloich Cheann Fhaola is the new Donegal GAA vice-chairman

Seamus O Domhnaill is the new Donegal GAA vice-chairman after he defeated Ed Byrne by 51-36 in the vote.

The positions of assistant secretary and Oifigeach Cultuir were not filled.

Fergus McGee and Brendan Kelly are the new Ulster Council delegates, defeating David McLoone and Paddy Tinney in a vote.

Election of Officers - Donegal Co Board

Cathaoirleach: Mick Mc Grath

Leas Chathaoirleach: Seamus O Domhnaill

Rúnaí: Declan Martin

Leas Rúnaí: Not filled

Cisteoir: Alan Boyd

Leas Chisteoir: Frankie Doherty

Oifigeach Caidrimh Poiblí: John McEniff

Oifigeach Cultúir: Not filled

Oifigeach Oiliúna: Conor Mc Dermott

Toscaire Ard Chomhairle: Sean Dunnion

Toscaire Comhairle Uladh: Fergus McGee

Toscaire Comhairle Uladh: Brendan Kelly