Seamus O Domhnaill of Cloich Cheann Fhaola is the new Donegal GAA vice-chairman

Seamus O Domhnaill, the new Donegal vice-chairman
Seamus O Domhnaill is the new Donegal GAA vice-chairman after he defeated Ed Byrne by 51-36 in the vote.
The positions of assistant secretary and Oifigeach Cultuir were not filled.
Fergus McGee and Brendan Kelly are the new Ulster Council delegates, defeating David McLoone and Paddy Tinney in a vote.
Election of Officers - Donegal Co Board
Cathaoirleach: Mick Mc Grath
Leas Chathaoirleach: Seamus O Domhnaill
Rúnaí: Declan Martin
Leas Rúnaí: Not filled
Cisteoir: Alan Boyd
Leas Chisteoir: Frankie Doherty
Oifigeach Caidrimh Poiblí: John McEniff
Oifigeach Cultúir: Not filled
Oifigeach Oiliúna: Conor Mc Dermott
Toscaire Ard Chomhairle: Sean Dunnion
Toscaire Comhairle Uladh: Fergus McGee
Toscaire Comhairle Uladh: Brendan Kelly
