DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 11/12/20. Nos drawn 3,8,12,18. Jackpot €10,000. No Winner. Match 3: Six winners €15 each - Catherine Crawford, Online; Margaret Black, Online; Pauline Gallagher, McElwaines Butchers; Vincent Cassidy, Bingo; Ellen Callaghan, Cill An Oir; Grace Ferry, Gracies Stores.

Open draw winners €10 each - Pauline Mc Carry, LUH; Annette McLaughlin, Termon. Next week’s Jackpot €10,000. Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto

Club 300 development draw 11/12/2020: Our club 300 development draw was held earlier, congratulations to all our winners, and thank you for supporting our club.

1st €1,000 Tom Comack, c/o Donegal Democrat; 2nd €500 Bernard Gallagher, Burn Road, Termon. (CBM Signs); 3rd €300 Laura Hegarty, Wood Quarter, Cranford; 4th €200 Maeve Sweeney, Kilmacrennan.

Because its Christmas, we drew for 4 vouchers as well and the lucky winners were: €50 voucher for Gracies Stores at The Lagoon: Neil ODonnell, Currin, Termon and Jamie Harley Electrical, Letterkenny.

€50 voucher for Kevin Mc Elwaine, Mc Elwaine's Friendly Butchers, Kilmacrennan:

Karl Reid and Brendan McGettigan, Castlederg, Co Tyrone.

Congratulations everyone, and a very merry Christmas to all our members and supporters near and far.

Next club 300 draw will be on Friday 8th January 2021.

Our weekly online and drive in bingo is becoming a huge success, with players both at home and in their cars really enjoying the experience. Check out the Termon bingo Facebook page for more details, and good luck.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1000, Sequence drawn was 5-1-6-2-3-8-7-4. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Sean Gallagher, Muff, Culdaff. €50 sellers prize went to T and S. McGeoghegan. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1050.

RIP: Everyone in Malin GAA Club wish to express their deepest condolences to family and friends of the late Micky Duffy (formerly of Bunn) who passed away in Glasgow earlier this week. Mickys daughter Christina received the overseas award at our annual dinner dance in February for her sterling work with Tir Chonaill Harps. Thinking of you all at this sad time.

Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

Club Shop: The Malin GAA club shop will be open in the clubhouse on Saturday and Sundays from 12.00 to 2.00. There is a large selection of club merchandise in stock, which can be purchased on the day and would make great stocking filler for Christmas. For more details, contact Susan on 0867832242.

Also anyone who makes a purchase in the club shop between now and Christmas will be entered into a draw for a Christmas Hamper.

Urris

50/50 draw winners: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for December: €1,000- Meadhbh Sweeney, Ballyliffin; €500 Daniel Friel Boston.

€100 by 5: Pat and Martina Doherty, Doagh Village, Isle of Doagh; John Devlin (C), Annaugh; Amanda Friel and Kieran Doherty, Glebe; Shay, Jacob, Emily and Kayleigh Mc Conologue, Tirmaine and McDaid Plumbing, Cockhill, Buncrana.

The extra €100 by 5 winners for Christmas: Neil Grant, Riverside Park, Clonmany; Clint and Sinead Marron, Dunaff; Michael McLaughlin (Junior), Fahan; Jenny Duffy, Leenan and Michelle Hands Kearney, Letter.

Congratulations to all winners this month.

Wishing all who are in the Club Iorras a very Happy Christmas and thanks for your support to the club in this monthly draw.

Keep Safe: All is very quiet around Straid in a year like no other. Until we can all get back to football we ask all members to keep safe and vigilant as the virus has not gone away in our community.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. By upgrading our facility we also hope to be in a position to host more high profile GAA games in our community in the near future which will in turn benefit our local businesses alike. Christmas is fast approaching ...why not gift someone a sod sponsored in their name...their name will be erected at the club grounds for generations to come! We’re so appreciative of the support this fundraiser has received to date. Go raibh míle maith agaibh! If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online atwww.buyasod.comor contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 1,2,4,7,10,18,! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí beirt ann le cùigear uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Ciaran Scanlon (ar líne), agus Aodhan Gallagher a bhaineann €50! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Tá na ticéid le fáil i ngnólachtaí sa pharóiste. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc:https://clubforce.com/.../gaa-clg-

chloich-cheann-fhaola/

Stocking Fillers!: Cloughaneely navy snoods now available. €15 each. Available in Batch.

Faola Fitness Gym: Good news everyone; Faola Fitness has re-opened! Any memberships frozen from March will be recommenced. For more details contact Stephen on 086 3567 416.

Opening hours are from 9-9 pm.

Obviously, with Covid there are some protocols that must be adhered to. It is every single individual’s responsibility to keep themselves, and others safe in this challenging time.

* No more than 15 in the gym at any one time (it is unlikely a booking system will be needed.

* All members to sanitise hands using the hand stations.

* All machines and weights to be wiped down after use (and put back on racks!) using the spray supplied

* Everyone to keep their distance of 2m

* No spotting permitted unless both persons are using masks

* All windows and doors must be kept open to allow circulation of air

* No sharing water bottles

* Use the foot pedal bins to dispose of the blue roll

As an aside Faola Fitness is plastic free. All single use water bottles are not permitted; please ensure you have a reusable!

Under Age Training: Can parents/guardians ensure that the Health questionnaire check-in is completed online for each child prior to each training session. There is no U-8 training at the minute; you will be notified once this starts back.

Aodh Ruadh

County convention: Our congratulations to Mick McGrath who returns for another year as Cathaoirleach CLG Dún na nGall, and also to David McLoone who has finished a notably successful five-year stint as Development Officer and was returned as a county delegate to this year's Ulster Convention.

Football: Staying on county matters, we wish Kyle Murray, Cian Rooney and all in the Donegal minor squad and management the best of luck as they take on Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Football Championship quarter-final this Sunday in Ballybofey at 1pm.

Club Calendar 2021: We are pleased to reveal the first ever Aodh Ruadh club calendar! The calendar features nearly all the club teams who took to the field last season, with pride of place to our IFC winning senior footballers. In addition, the calendar lists the bank holiday dates for2021. Priced at €10, the calendar will be available in Kernan's SPAR, Pearse O'Neill's and A Novel Idea. Lisa McTernan is also taking orders if you want to drop her a line on 085-1061456. It's a perfect stocking filler and a lovely reminder of a successful, if strange, year for the club and local community.

Ladies: The senior, minor and under 16 ladies are planning to take part in a festive 5k on Monday, 28th December as a fundraiser for the coming season while adhering to HSE guidelines. The runs will be completed in small groups of six. Our ladies will doubtless get plenty of socially distanced preparation in ahead the 5K! There are even whispers that some of the coaches will put on a Santa hat and complete the 5km too! Please support the ladies as generously as you can with their sponsorship cards.

National draw: The proceeds of the GAA National Draw we are promoting will be held locally and go towards the construction of a new sand-based playing surface at Father Tierney Park. Tickets are €10 each and are in books of five. There is a magnificent array of prizes in the National Draw including a car and All-Ireland Ticket packages. A local draw confined to those who purchase tickets from the club is also taking place, again with an array of very attractive prizes. Books of tickets are already in circulation in the club area and further distribution to club members is continuing. All club members are asked to get behind this important fund-raising effort and play their part in ensuring this important development of club playing facilities is brought forward successfully. For further details contact Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly or any Aodh Ruadh member.

Drive-in Bingo: Congratulations to Anthony Reynolds who won last week's Drive-in jackpot, our prizes are growing nicely as we build our bingo back up. Our Drive-in Bingo will continue this Friday evening at the back Market Yard car park in Ballyshannon. Books sold from 6pm for first game at 7pm. Spread the word, the more the merrier!

Premiership snowball: The third week of our Premiership Snowball competition was another bad one for our pundits, with 36 exiting the race. That means we are down to 19 left standing as the Snowball rolls into its fourth week. This competition has been generously supporter by €500 in sponsorship from Colin at Mr Oilman

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8. In the lucky dip the €50 Turkey voucher winner was John Downey, while the shop local voucher winners were: Roisin Maguire and Caroline Finnerty. The next draw is for a jackpot of €5,300 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.

St Naul’s

Slotto: Results from 12 /12/2020. The numbers drawn were 5,2,1,7,3,6,4. There was no winner of this week’s jackpot. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Connie Mc Groarty. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. Next week’s jackpot is €5,200.

St Stephens Day Walk/Run: We are proposing to hold our annual Walk/Run on St Stephen’s Day. Due to Covid Restrictions this will be an online event and full details will be available on Facebook and Twitter in the coming days

St Michael’s

Michael McColgan Appointed Honorary President of St. Michael’s: On proposing Michael McColgan for an Honorary President's role in the St. Michaels Club at the online virtual AGM on Friday evening last, the Chairman Liam McElhinney said he has associated Michael with the St Michaels Club as far back has he can remember. His dedication and commitment to the club can only be admired. He has served in numerous roles from Chairman to Team Manager and to this day he continues to serve on the Executive Committee. Michael is worthy of the honour bestowed on him Club Secretary Ann Marie Kelly seconded the proposal and it was agreed by the Meeting. Michael now joins Brian McGinley as an Honorary President of the Club.

St. Michael's Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 8,10,12,14,16,19; there were no Match 5 winners. There were 21 Match 4 winners who were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Paddy Gallagher Birch Hill Creeslough. This week’s Jackpot will be €9300.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough.

Car Bingo: The winners of the €75 at the Car Bingo at The Bridge on Sunday evening last were Anne Hunter Falcarragh and Brian Dolan Ards. The winner of the €100 was Vincent Greer Hornhead Road Dunfanaghy. Don't forget that the Drive in Bingo continues at the Bridge on this Sunday the 20th December at The Bridge Dunfanaghy at 7pm with full Covid-19 protocols in place.

To book in please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 by text with Car Reg, name and number in Car.

The usual Xmas Hampers plus spot prizes will be up for grabs on this Sunday the 20th December. The free hamper tickets will be given out to the Bingo Goers this week.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5,7,11,15,16. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Oige O’Kelly, Bundoran; Geraldine Loughlin, Ballyshannon. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6,250 The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.

Underage /Ladies: Huge thankyou to all the players coaches and parents who have contributed in any way to our various underage boys and girls teams under such difficult circumstances throughout the year.Training has now concluded for all teams for the current calendar year

Ladies AGM: Thank you to everyone who logged onto the virtual Ladies AGM last week. The following places were filled: Chairperson: Antoinette Delaney; Treasurer: Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara; Registrar: Hannah Doherty; PRO: Kelly Nic An Ultaigh; Secretary: TBC; Childrens Officer: Moya King Barrett; Covid Officer: Deirdre Mc Grath

As of yet we are still looking for volunteers to fill the position of Secretary, Anyone interested in this position and would like more information regarding it please message Kelly or Antoinette, This position must be filled in order for the smooth running of the club going forward.

Managers positions are as follows: U12: TBC; U14: Dessie McNamara and Shane McGrath; U16: Dessie McNamara and Shane McGrath; U18: TBC

Bord na nOg Monster Hamper Draw: The Bord na nOg are currently selling tickets for their Christmas Monster Hamper Draw.Tickets are 2 euro each or 3 for 5 euros and can be purchased in Supervalu. The Draw will take place at noon on December 23rd and be streamed live on the Supervalu Facebook page.

Condolences: The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express our deepest sympathy to Maureen McEniff and family, our club Chairman Brian McEniff and the extended members of McEniff family on sad passing of Pat, Main Street, Belleek. Ar dheis Dè go raibh a anam.

National Draw 2021: Tickets for the 2021 GAA National Draw priced at €10 are now available to purchase with 15 fantastic prizes on offer with a top prize of a fabulous Renault Clio Car. Also this year we have a local draw for all tickets purchased from the club.1st prize is a €150 euro shopping voucher for Supervalu; 2nd prize €100 voucher for Supervalu. 3rd prize €50 voucher for Supervalu. 100% of all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly back into the club so please support your local club. It is also possible this year to purchase a ticket on the Clubforce app.