Donegal defender switches from Cabinteely to Athlone Town for 2021 season

Donegal's Jonny Carlin has switched clubs in the SSE Airtricity First Division for 2021 season.

Carlin left Cabinteely last week after two seasons to join midlands club Athlone Town.

The defender played his football with Kildrum Tigers in the Premier Division of the Donegal League before stepping up to League of Ireland a couple of years ago.

Athlone Town announced the signing on their Facebook page:

We are delighted to announce the signing of Jonathan Carlin from Cabinteely!

The 24-year-old defender played in 16 of Cabinteely's 18 league games last season