Donegal defender switches from Cabinteely to Athlone Town for 2021 season

Contact
Jonny Carlin in action for Cabinteely Picture: Sportsfile
Donegal's Jonny Carlin has switched clubs in the SSE Airtricity First Division for 2021 season.
Carlin left Cabinteely last week after two seasons to join midlands club Athlone Town.
The defender played his football with Kildrum Tigers in the Premier Division of the Donegal League before stepping up to League of Ireland a couple of years ago.
Athlone Town announced the signing on their Facebook page:
We are delighted to announce the signing of Jonathan Carlin from Cabinteely!
The 24-year-old defender played in 16 of Cabinteely's 18 league games last season
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.