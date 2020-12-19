DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news and results from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Our first proper 18 hole stableford competition with new handicaps was held last Saturday the 12thDecember. Congratulations to Gerada Arnold who took 1st place with 32pts and to Caitlin Hegarty runner up with 31pts.

We have some open Ladies competitions over the Christmas period that may be of interest to our visiting Ladies.

Saturday the 26th December is an open 4BBB (Any Combination).

Tuesday the 29th December is an open Ladies & Gents single stableford. Friday the 1st January is an open 4BBB (Any Combination) and Saturday the 2nd January is an open 4 ball scramble.

Anyone wishing to book a slot can ring the club on 074 9136335 or book online.

May I take this opportunity to thank you all for your support in 2020. May we wish you and your families a very happy Christmas and good health and happiness to enjoy your golf in 2021.



Ballyliffin

Sun 13/12/2020 Confined Glashedy: 1st Paul Mathews (17) 32 pts.; 2nd Hugh McEleney (11) 31 pts.; Gross Dermot Sweeney (3) 23 Gr. Pts.

Sat 12/12/2020 Confined Glashedy: 1st David McGeough (5) 39 pts.; 2nd James Connolly (16) 39 pts.; Gross Brendan Devlin (+1) 35 Gr pts; 3rd Liam Tourish (6) 38 pts

Sat 12/12/2020 Confined The Old Links: 1st Michael McGee (17) 41 pts.; 2nd John McCarron (8) 41 pts; Gross Brendan Devlin (+1) 35 Gr pts; 3rd Denis McLaughlin (12) 40 pts.

The Christmas Hamper will be played next week Sunday 20th December 2020. (weather permitting).



Rosapenna

Mevagh Day Centre Hampers: The two Hamper competitions played over the Sandy Hills Links last weekend were in aid of the Mevagh Day Centre, Carrigart and were kindly sponsored by Seamus Herraghty and the Rosguill Holiday Park.

Saturday's results were as follows: 1st Pat Boyce (10) with 40pts; 2nd Paddy McGuinness (16) with 37pts; Gross Seamus Connor (3*) 28pts bot; 3rd Shane Sweeney (10*) with 36pts bot; Front 9 Johnny Connor (15*) with 21pts; Back 9 Martin Casey (25) with 21pts

Twos - Barney Boyce, Seimi Conner, Brendan Roache, Thomas Doran, Shane Sweeney, Brian Currie & Paddy McGuinness winning a sleeve of Titleist AVX's per two.

Sunday's results were as follows: 1st John Dowds (13) with 42pts; 2nd Denis McBride (13*) with 41pts; Gross Michael Bradley Snr (4) with 34 gross pts; 3rd Denis Harkin (14*) with 39pts bot

Twos - Denis Harkin, Denis McBride (F), Brendan McGee, Pete McBride Jnr & John Doran Snr winning a sleeve of Titleist Pro V1's per two.

*denotes adjusted handicap re multiple tee competition, this is a two shot increase to your playing handicap (difference in course rating between the blue markers and the white markers) when playing from the blue markers. This is applied after the round by the computer, do NOT add the additional two shots to your playing handicap.

A total of €1,000.00 was raised for the Mevagh Day Centre from the two Hamper competitions on Saturday & Sunday; this included all entry fees and all two's entries. Many thanks to the sponsors Seamus Herraghty & Rosguill Holiday Park.

Course Information: The Old Tom Morris Links is closed until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members with six inch placing not nearer the hole on fairways only. Every player has to be on the timesheet whether its competition golf or casual golf, if you are not signed up for the BRS Member booking App then please contact The Pavilion Golf Shop as soon as possible.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The semi finals of the Doubles Matchplay must be completed by Monday the 21st of December.

Practice Ground: The Practice Ground is open with the ball machine in use at all times. The lights are on from 6.00-9.00pm nightly and are operated by button outside of this time.

Drive In Bingo: Rosapenna Golf Club held its first Drive-In Bingo, attended by both our club members and members of the surrounding communities. Many of the patrons attending expressed appreciation for the opportunity to have something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown while others just enjoyed the chance to get back to Bingo. The proceeds from the Drive-In Bingo will enable the club to support the clubs’ vision of developing a robust Juvenile Golf program for local primary and secondary schools. If you enjoy playing Bingo, with over €1,250 in cash plus a snowball prize of €1,000 on 45 numbers or less, please consider joining us for the craic on Saturday nights from 7.00pm and if you don’t, please let your bingo playing family and friends that we’ll be looking forward to seeing them!

Tee Times: All members are required to continue to book tee times via the BRS App for all casual golf & competition golf, this is vital for contact tracing. On arrival to the course one person from each group is kindly asked to check in with the Golf Shop so the timesheet can be updated accordingly. If you are not signed up for the BRS Member booking App then please contact The Pavilion Golf Shop as soon as possible.

Upcoming Events - (all events subject to change. Any changes to competition days will be emailed to all members)

Sat 19th - Gents Four Ball Better Ball & Golf Club Bingo at 7.00pm

Sun 20th - Christmas Hamper

Wed 23rd - Christmas Mini Hamper

Sat 26th - Gents Four Ball Better Ball & Golf Club Bingo at 7.00pm

Sun 27th - Gents Singles

Mon 28th - Four Person Team

Tue 29th - Gents Four Ball Better Ball

Wed 30th - Gents Singles

Fri 1st Jan - Four Person Team

Sat 2nd Jan - Four Person Team & Golf Club Bingo at 7.00pm

Sun 3rd Jan - Gents Singles



Bundoran

On Saturday the men’s club ran a Club Sweep the results were: 1st Paul Hamilton 33pts (BoT) Large Bottle Hamper; 2nd Eamon Carty 33pts Small Bottle Hamper; 3rd Sean Tracey 32pts (BoT) Small Bottle Hamper; 4th Rory O’Neill 32pts Bottle Spirts; 5th Leslie Kearney 31pts Two Bottles of Wine; 6th Pat McCullagh 30pts One Bottle of Wine.

On Sunday the men’s club ran a Club Sweep the results were: 1st Glen Matthews 30pts Large Bottle Hamper; 2nd David Ruane 29pts (BoT) Small Bottle Hamper; 3rd Brendan McCauley 29pts (BoT) Bottle Spirts,; th Jim Gavigan 32pts Two Bottles of Wine.

Temporary Handicap Adjustments can be found on the Notice Board.

THIS WEEKS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is a club sweep and will take place over Saturday 19th December & Sunday 20th December.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

WAGS: The WAGS+24 recommenced on Thursday 1st October and play every Thursday until to Mid May with the 1st Tee reserved from 11.00am – 11.40pm open to all male members, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be some changes.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

CAPTAIN’S MESSAGE: I would like to start by wishing all our members a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year hopefully we will have a good year’s golf in 2021. I also would like to extend the club’s deepest sympathies to all members who have passed away this year and to all members who have lost family members this year.



Dunfanaghy

Christmas Hamper (Golfer of the Year) Stableford - Sunday 13th December: 1st Paul Smyth (10) 38 pts; 2nd Daniel Rutland (20) 37 pts; Gross: Peadar Curran (9) 26 pts; 3rd Charles Roarty Jnr (10) 35 pts. Front Nine: Anthony Gallagher (11) 21 pts. Back Nine: Colin Higgs (10) 18 pts. ​Non Qualifying

Gents Open Stroke - Saturday 12th December: 1st Pat Bonner (14) 62; 2nd JP Clarke (12) L'Kenny 63; Gross: Brendan McGrath (5) L/Kenny 72; 3rd Rory McCrory (9) L/Kenny 65 BOT. Front Nine: James McMullan (15) 29.5. Back Nine: Sidney Porter (17) B/S 31.5. Non Qualifying

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 9th December: 1st Sean Dudgeon (13) Strabane 42 pts; 2nd Jude Hargan (21) 40 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (6) 26 pts; 3rd Cyril Robinson (25) 38 pts. Front Nine: Brian P McGinley (21) 21 pts. ​Back Nine: Dean Gallagher (8) C'Neely 20 pts BOT. Non Qualifying

Gaoth Dobhair

The Donegal Automotive Services Hamper was won last Sunday by Noel Mc Fadden with a great score of 43 pts in difficult conditions. Second place went to John Gallagher (scotch) with 42 pts and Mark Coyle was third with 39 pts. Jason Mc Bride won the gross with 32pts and the nines went to Michael B Doherty and Dylan O Dwyer with 20 and 21 points respectively.

Míle buíochas le Donegal Automotive Services as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas. Noel had his handicap reduced by two shots for his efforts, a feat that his fourball partner wont be too happy about and have their opposites rubbing their hands in anticipation next Sunday.

Next weekend’s competition will be sponsored by Roarty’s Garage and Shop (Dunlewey).

Seniors: Last weeks Seniors Hamper played in very windy but dry conditions, was won by Tony Gallagher 31 pts, and second place went to James Tiger Sweeney with 30 pts. Third place went to Noel Mc Fadden with 29 pts and 4th went to Hugh Mc Bride on a Break of tie from Doalty Sweeney and Pól Mac Cumhaill on 27 pts and 7th place went to Cathal Murray with 26 pts.

The new Seniors year will commence on January the 5th, 6th and 7th.

Club Draw: The last club draw of the Year will take place this Sunday live on the Club’s facebook page. The Draw for the FREE Membership will also take place. All those taking part in the CLUB Draw should check and make sure that they are fully subscribed for the Year, as ONLY those fully paid up are eligible to win the Free Membership.

Condolences to Club Member Oweny Ferry on the death of his sister Grace in England recently. May she rest in peace.

Vouchers: The club has Gift VOUCHERS available for anyone who wishes to buy or contribute towards membership for a Son , Daughter, Husband, Wife or any of your loved ones. Contact EMMET at 087 230 0083.

Competitions

Sun 20th Kieran Roarty (Dunlewey)

Sun 27th The Cope Dungloe

Mon 28th SOCIETY Charity Challenge

Thurs 31st Novelty Competition.

Sunday 3rd January Gweedore Decor.

Guíonn an Caiftín Jerry agus a choiste NOLLAIG MHÓR Mhaith agus Bliain Úr faoi Mhaise oraibh uilig agus FAN aigí Slán.



Portsalon

Christmas Hamper: Trevor Duncan landed the traditional 'winter major' at Portsalon on Saturday as he won the Christmas Hamper with a superb score of 46 points. The 18-handicapper opened his round with three pars and tallied 21 points for the front nine before coming home in red-hot fashion, birdies at the 11th and 13th holes helping play the back nine in two-over par for 25 points to win by three.

Runner-up Ryan McGettigan (4) also hit the afterburners he completed the course in a three-under par gross score of 69, enough to bring him in with 43 stableford points. After reaching half-way in one-over, Ryan also had birdies on the 11th and 13th holes and an eagle on the par-five 17th left him four-under for the back nine.

The gross prize went to Cian Harkin (scratch) with a level-par round and 36 gross points, while Brendan McHugh (15) completed the prize-winners' with 42 points.

There is no shortage of quality golf being played currently and Saturday's hamper notable for having eight members competing from handicaps under four. This is a positive trend for the club and certainly makes for some competitive gross-scoring. Added to the influx of new, young members joining in 2020, things are looking bright for the club after what has – amid the Pandemic – been a troubled year for golf clubs everywhere.

Result: Winner: Trevor Duncan (19) - 46 pts; Runner-up: Ryan McGettigan (4) - 43 pts; Gross: Cian Harkin (Scratch) - 36 gross pts; Third: Brendan McHugh (15) - 42 pts

Festive Fixtures: It will be a Festive golfing season with a difference this year as Covid-19 Restrictions continue to impact on our daily lives.

There will be Members Competitions on St Stephen's Day and on Sunday 27th December, alongside Opens on December 28th, 30th and New Year's Day. Given current restrictions, all competitions over Christmas and New Year are likely to be singles events.

Timesheets will continue to go live at 6.30pm three days in advance via BRS. Members are kindly asked to ensure all booking are being used. Freeing up even a single spot on a time-sheet could be just the tonic for a fellow golfer to get a game so please keep this in mind as the shortest day of the year dawns again next week.

Results - Wednesday Open - 9th December: Winner: Thomas Merritt (19) - 40 pts BOT; Runner-up: Jim Deeney (34) - 40 pts; Gross: Seamus Patton (4) - 31 gross pts; Third: Conor Doherty (24) - 39 pts

Sunday Members - 13th December: Winner: Michael Molloy (24) – 41 pts BOT; Runner-up: Ian Morton (9) – 41 pts; Gross: Kevin McGonagle (6) – 31 gross pts; Third: Dave Hughes (18) – 38 pts



Portsalon Ladies

Deirdre O’Toole wins Ladies Christmas Hamper: For many of the ladies it was first day back to golf after the lockdown and the challenging weather conditions did little to dampen their spirits as 18 hardy souls braved the fairways to take part in the Christmas Hamper Competition on Sunday. In what was a very closely contested competition with three players tied at the top, a countback was needed before Deirdre O’Toole edged out Jackie Friel and Vera Kearney to claim top spot.

Ladies Hamper Result: Winner: Deirdre O’Toole - 34pts BOT; Runner-up: Jackie Friel 34pts BOT; Third: Vera Kearney 34pts; First Nine: Trish Bradley. Second Nine: Kathleen McCormick

While it was a Hamper with a difference with respect to Covid-19 Restrictions, special thanks must go to Lady Captain Roseanne Logue, Lady Vice Captain Iris Condron and the competitions committee for arranging it, and the warm welcome and especially the festive treats that awaited the players at the club house, it was very much appreciated.

Lady Captain Roseanne and Lady Vice Captain, Iris on behalf of the committee extend season’s greetings to all the members and wider golfing community and their families, wishing you all a very happy and healthy Christmas!



Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola held a successful AGM last Tuesday evening on zoom. A good online turnout with plenty of interest from Members in the Club. We have elected Owenie 'Pro' McGee' as Club Captain and Brian Dolan as Club President. We wish both men the very best in their roles in 2021.

Other roles and officers will be displayed at the Golf Club with a strong committee in place for 2021. We thank 2020 Captain Chris McCallion, President Denis Coyle and all the Committee for all their hard work and contribution to the club this year.

We also would like to thank all Members for their continued support and also all local Businesses and everyone who supported us in 2020.

Well done to John Murphy who at long last re-discovered some form to claim the Brian Dolan sponsored Christmas Hamper with 43pts. 1st - John Murphy (29) 43pts; 2nd - Francis Boyle (12) 41pts; CAT 1 - Cian McGarvey (5) 41pts; CAT 2 - John McGinley (13) 40pts; CAT 3 - Joe Doherty (21) 38pts.

Turkey comp next weekend, play Saturday or Sunday.

Gift Vouchers for 2021 Golf Membership is now available a perfect Christmas Present! Tá fáilte roimh baill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.