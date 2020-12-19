Plenty of support for Mayo in Donegal as McLaughlins will be cheering on the Westerners against Dublin this evening

Most of the country will be supporting the underdogs, Mayo, in the All-Ireland final against hot favourites Dublin on Saturday in Croke Park and there will be a keen interest around Moville.

The arrival onto the Mayo senior team of young starlet Eoghan McLaughlin provides a direct link to Moville with Eoghan's father, Danny, a native.

Young McLaughlin has been a revelation at wing half-back for Mayo this year after graduating from the U-20 team last year. An all-round sportsman, Eoghan's first sport was cycling, and the core strength he gained from that sport has been shown in recent games as he powers forward with the ball.

McLaughlin has played against Donegal at U-20 level last year. That game took place on the May Bank Holiday at James Stephens Park, Ballina which Mayo won 4-9 to 2-9. Indeed, McLaughlin scored two of the Mayo goals, while another recruit to the senior panel this year, Tommy Conroy got one of the other two.

Among the Donegal U-20 team that day was Peadar Mogan and Conor O'Donnell, Carndonagh, who scored 2-1 of the Donegal tally.

Saturday will be a big day for young Eoghan McLaughlin, but he has been in Croke Park before in a final. He was centre half-back on the Rice College, Westport team which lost out to St Ronan's of Lurgan in the Hogan Cup final in 2018.

Eoghan and his family along with the McLaughlins of Moville will be hoping for a change of fortune today against the Dubs.