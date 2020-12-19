Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Plenty of support for Mayo in Donegal as McLaughlins will be cheering on the Westerners against Dublin this evening

Plenty of support for Mayo in Donegal as McLaughlins will be cheering on the Westerners against Dublin this evening

Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo in full flow against Galway Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Most of the country will be supporting the underdogs, Mayo, in the All-Ireland final against hot favourites Dublin on Saturday in Croke Park and there will be a keen interest around Moville.
The arrival onto the Mayo senior team of young starlet Eoghan McLaughlin provides a direct link to Moville with Eoghan's father, Danny, a native.
Young McLaughlin has been a revelation at wing half-back for Mayo this year after graduating from the U-20 team last year. An all-round sportsman, Eoghan's first sport was cycling, and the core strength he gained from that sport has been shown in recent games as he powers forward with the ball.
McLaughlin has played against Donegal at U-20 level last year. That game took place on the May Bank Holiday at James Stephens Park, Ballina which Mayo won 4-9 to 2-9. Indeed, McLaughlin scored two of the Mayo goals, while another recruit to the senior panel this year, Tommy Conroy got one of the other two.
Among the Donegal U-20 team that day was Peadar Mogan and Conor O'Donnell, Carndonagh, who scored 2-1 of the Donegal tally.
Saturday will be a big day for young Eoghan McLaughlin, but he has been in Croke Park before in a final. He was centre half-back on the Rice College, Westport team which lost out to St Ronan's of Lurgan in the Hogan Cup final in 2018.
Eoghan and his family along with the McLaughlins of Moville will be hoping for a change of fortune today against the Dubs.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie