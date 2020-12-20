Donegal minors come up short against Canavan-inspired Tyrone in Ulster championship

Tyrone are through to the semi-final of the Ulster Minor Championship after a close battle with Donegal in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

DONEGAL 0-7

TYRONE 0-8

The Red Hands men could afford to hit 13 wides but they had Ruairi Canavan in their ranks and although he accounted for a good number of those wides, he was still the match winner.

Conditions were very good for December but still the underfoot conditions were soft and players were having difficulty in keeping their feet.

Tyrone started the brightest and had the scoreboard ticking after just 13 seconds. Oran McGrath was the score as he ghosted through the Donegal defence.

But to be fair, the Donegal rearguard gave up very few soft scores after that. Indeed, both teams found shooting particularly difficult with Tyrone hitting six wides and Donegal four while the Tir Chonaill boys also dropped a few short.

Ruairi Canavan, son of former senior star Peter, doubled the Tyrone lead on five minutes, converting a free before Donegal got on the board a minute later with Eoin O'Donnell finding the range from distance.

Donegal should have been level on nine minutes when full-forward won a soft free but Luke McGlynn was short with his effort.

And two minutes later Tyrone got their only other score of the half and were fortunate to do so as Donegal should have had a free out in the build-up. Conor McGullion took advantage to hook over for a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

Tyrone did have a goal chance on 15 minutes as Ruairi McHugh got through after a one-two but he lost his balance at the vital moment in front of goal.

Before the water break Robbie McDonnell powered over Donegal's second point to leave just one between them.

Donegal has chances after the water break but their decision making let them down. Ruairi Canavan missed two frees while big midfielder Conor Colton made a number of big marks for the visitors.

Six minutes from the break Luke McGlynn won and pointed a free to draw Donegal level. The home side were beginning to find their way and their defence was extremely tight.

They took the lead just on the stroke of the half-time whistle and it was the score of the half. Midfielder and captain Drew McKinney, impressive throughout that opening half, found Conor O'Neill with a great ball. O'Neill called for the mark and fired over.

Half-time: Donegal 0-4, Tyrone 0-3

Donegal got a tonic start to the second half with Senan Quinn finding space in the middle of the Tyrone defence and despite being pulled back, fired over for a two point lead.

Ruairi Canavan became more and involved for the Red Hands. He drove wide from the middle of the field and then blazed wide with a goal chance on, after he had got in behind the Donegal defence. His battle with Cian Mulligan was one of the highlights of the day.

By the 38th minute Tyrone were back on terms as Canavan struck, first after cutting in from the sideline and firing over with his left, and then after a big turnover, he was on the end of the move.

After some patient Donegal play, Blake McGarvey edged Donegal back in front on 41 minutes. Tyrone got back on terms after a very rare occurrence. A '45' was moved on but it resulted in another '45' and this time goalkeeper Harry Morgan came forward to fire over.

There was another strange decision by the referee (one of many) when he called the water break as Donegal were awarded a 40m free. David Boyle, who was just on the field as a substitute, drove the free wide when play resumed.

The final quarter was close but Ruairi Canavan, the standout player, struck twice to put Tyrone ahead.

Donegal tried hard with Conor O'Neill to the fore and they had a goal chance on 60 minutes when they worked an opening for Robbie McDonnell. He went for goal but it was blocked.

Eoin O'Donnell did get a point in added time but by that stage Donegal needed a goal.

Scorers Donegal: Eoin O'Donnell 0-2; Robbie MacDonnell, Blake McGarvey, Luke McGlynn (f), Conor O'Neill (forward mark) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Ruairi Canavan 0-5,1f; Harry Morgan '45', Oran McGrath, Conor McGillion 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Mark Gordon; Cian Mulligan, Kyle Murray, Cian McEntee; Eoin O'Donnell, Oisin Crawford, Robbie McDonnell; Drew McKinney, Senan Quinn; Cian McMonagle, Daniel Gildea, Fionnan Coyle; Blake McGarvey, Conor O'Neill, Luke McGlynn.

Subs: David Boyle for Coyle 48; Eoghain McLaughlin for McMonagle 52; Liam Donnelly for Quinn 60

TYRONE: Harry Mogan; Michael Rafferty, Enda McCaffrey, Callan Kelly; James Donaghy, Lorcan McGarrity, Sean O'Donnell; Oran McGrath, Conor Colton; Ruairi McHugh, Cormac Devlin, Ruairi Campbell; Shea Quinn, Ruairi Canavan, Conor McGillion.

Subs: Conor Cush for Devlin ht; Tom Grimes for O McGrath 42; Blaine Ryan for S Quinn 47

REFEREE: Pat Clarke (Cavan)