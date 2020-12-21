ANOTHER SIGNING: Finn Harps add to their panel with Stephen Doherty returning

Finn Harps is delighted to announce that Stephen Doherty has re-signed with the club ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Doherty is the second Harps academy product to be confirmed in the Senior setup for 2021, having represented the club at U17 and U19 level before penning his first pro deal in mid-2019.

“I’m delighted to be back,” the midfielder told FinnHarps.ie. “Last year was very tough with everything going on but I think we really pulled together at the end and it was great to avoid a playoff. Hopefully now we’ll get back in, have a good preseason and kick on once the season starts.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Stephen is a good lad and has been with the club for a few years now and knows what we’re about. Last year we’d a very strong squad and competition for places was tough but that can only stand to him going forward, learning from some of the more experienced lads and plugging away in training. Myself and Paul are glad to have him back now for next season.” Kevin McHugh, Harps Academy Director added: “It’s great to see Stephen being tied down, he’s a great lad with a top attitude and hopefully he can kick on now.

"He’s a great example of having to bide your time, hold your tongue and work hard, It’s tough jumping from 19s to our 1st team. That time in and around our senior players, the tempo of training and games, watching how they carry themselves, seeing what they do away from the club in terms of conditioning and preparing/recovering from games, these are all huge parts of being a senior player, Tommy (19s head coach) will help prepare them,but ultimately they must live it to properly understand it, it’s something we are constantly reviewing and trying to improve each year.”