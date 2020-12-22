DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Cill Chartha

We would like to wish you all a very Happy Christmas and ask you all to stay safe and you all have a great day wherever in the world you may be.

Walk with ME: Please note that the above event which was planned and advertised for the GAA Grounds in Towney on Saturday 26th December will not now take place, as the walk has also been organised at The Blue Haven from 12-2pm. We have offered our support to the organising committee for The Blue Haven event and would ask all members to support this very worthy cause at a venue near to you. CLG Chill Chartha will also be making a donation to the charities for which this walk is being organised for.

Ten Week Draw /Crannchur Deich Seachtaine: Weeks five and six draws were held on Sunday evening the lucky winners were.

Week Five Winners: €1,000 Paddy Bourne, Letterkenny; €500 Carmel Byrne, Drimroe, Glencolmcille; €300 Mary A Byrne, Straleel; €200 Marty McGing, Killybegs; Margaret Sweeney, Curris agus Niamh McGuire, c/o Aidan Gallagher

Week Six Winners: €1,000 Leanne Connolly, Dublin; €500 Patsy Meehan, Donegal Town; €300 Raymond Carr, Glasgow; €200 Annette Conroy, Croagbeg; Joanne McHugh, Stranakirka agus Noreen Cunningham, Straleel

Paid up Members Draw: €500 Noelle Campbell, Castlecarn agus Brendan Kelly, Letterkenny

You can still get tickets for the four remaining draws via the link bellow or by contacting your local seller or committee member, you can also contact: Nicola Doogan 087-4150188, John Carr 087-2225599, Fiona McGinley 087-9038590 or Glenda Dolan 087-0972236. Total prize fund of €25,000 with weekly prizes of €1,000, €500, €300 and €200 x 3. Enter online where you can pay in full or instalments at https://tinyurl.com/y2gcq484

We wish to express our gratitude to all who entered this year’s draw and with all the restrictions in operation it has been a fantastic response to this vital fundraiser for the club.

St Bridgets Cross Picture: Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? We are now taking orders for a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who has been living in Co Offaly for this past dozen years.

Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. You can view the pictures for yourself in Centra.

More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn

Club Lotto and Drive in Bingo: Suspended until further notice

Condolences: We would like to extend our sincere condolences to family and friends of Hugh Byrne, Straleel who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Urris

Nollaig Shona - As an unprecedented and strange year draws to a close CLG Iorras would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone at home and abroad a very happy and safe Christmas.

The festive season is usually one of the few quieter times in our busy sporting calendar, a time for reflection and a time to enjoy the company of family and friends. But 2020 will go down as a stop start year due to Covid-19 and Straid being all the quieter for it.

It was good to get some games at underage and senior level so a special word of thanks to our players, coaches, parents/guardians, members, club officials, volunteers, supporters and sponsors for all you did to help promote our games and culture during this difficult year.

To all in our parish and further afield who lost loved ones during the year we offer our deepest sympathy at this time too.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1050, Sequence drawn was 8-3-4-1-5-2-7-6. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was ------Fergal Monagle, Letteroir. €50 sellers prize went to Jack and Dan Mc La;ughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1100. County Scene: Commiserations to Conor O Neill and his team mates who were agonisingly knocked out of the Ulster Minor Championship v Tyrone on Sunday, losing out by a single point. Conor has been a great role model for all our younger members, and has a great future ahead of him on the football field.

Seasons Greetings: We would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New year. 2020 has been one hell of a strange year and hopefully things will return to a bit of normality this coming year. We would like to say a big thank you to anyone who has helped out during the year, players, managers, referees, club officers, lotto sellers, coaches, FAS workers, caterers, kit washers, bus drivers, groundsmen, supporters, sponsors, the local press or basically anyone who has contributed to our success over the past year. We also ask all our members to keep safe over the festive period.



Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Nollaig Shona: Nollaig Shona agus Blain Ùr Faoi mhaise do na baill uilig sa bhaile agus as baile!

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 4,6,7,10,15,19. Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceathrar ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Pat O’Grady (ar líne), a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

Stocking Fillers!: Cloughaneely navy snoods now available. €15 each. Available in Batch. Faola Fitness Gym: Anyone wanting membership or gift vouchers please contact Stephen on 086 3567 416. Any memberships frozen from March will be recommenced.

Opening hours are from 9-9 pm.

County Minors: Well done to Blake McGarvey who lined out for the county minors at the weekend against Tyrone in the Ulster Quarter Final. Unfortunately it wasn’t Donegal’s day as they suffered a 1 point defeat, but they did the county proud! Congratulations: Congratulations to Seamus O’Donnell who has been appointed county vice-chairman at the County convention recently.

Aodh Ruadh

Club Calendar 2021: Our club calendars have been selling exceptionally well since they were launched and we have had to do a second run. Priced at €10, the calendar should now be once again available in Kernan's SPAR, Pearse O'Neill's and A Novel Idea. Lisa McTernan is also taking orders if you want to drop her a line on 085-1061456.

Ladies: The senior, minor and under 16 ladies are working off the Christmas turkey with a festive 5k on Monday, 28th December as a fundraiser for the coming season, all while adhering to HSE guidelines.

Hurling: The Juvenile Hurling Committee meeting met on Sunday evening and some new committee members elected for 2021. John Larkin was ratified as Chairman, Gregory Gallagher as Vice Chairman, Orla Bannon as Secretary and Teresa Davis as Lotto Co-ordinator. The remainder of the committee will be confirmed in the New Year. John Larkin started his term by sincerely thanking outgoing Chairman, John Rooney, and commending him for his many years of sterling service to hurling in Aodh Ruadh.

Football: Our commiserations to the Donegal minors on a hard fought one-point defeat to Tyrone. It ended Donegal 0-7 Tyrone 0-8 in MacCumhaill Park with Kyle Murray anchoring a miserly defence at full back. Congratulations to Maurice McLaughlin and his Fermanagh charges who defeated Down 0-10 to 1-4. They face Monaghan in the Ulster semi-finals.

National draw: The proceeds of the GAA National Draw we are promoting will be held locally and go towards the construction of a new sand-based playing surface at Father Tierney Park. Tickets are €10 each and are in books of five. They can also be purchased online at our Klubfunder page For further details contact Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly or any Aodh Ruadh member.

Drive-in Bingo: We enjoyed a festive bingo last Friday with Mary B Kerrigan winning the spot prize Christmas hamper. There will be no bingo this week. We hope to return with Drive-In Bingo at the Market Yard at the earlier time of 3.30pm on New Year’s Day provided we remain in Level 3 restrictions.

Premiership snowball: This Premiership snowball competition is really sorting the wheat from the chaff. After just four weeks we have gone from over 200 entrants to just three left standing. The players still in the hunt are Michael Ward, Roise McGrath and Jimmy Lorsen. This weekend's games could see the destination of the jackpot decided with three weeks to spare. Once again, we thank Colin at MR OIL MAN for his generous sponsorship of €500.

Nollaig shona: As a difficult year comes to a close, Aodh Ruadh wishes all associated with the club and everyone in the wider Ballyshannon community a happy, peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €5,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 8, 11, 12, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip, two €50 hampers went to Finn Slevin and Emma Dorrian, while Murt Cullen and Sean Perry picked up lucky dip prizes of €25 each. The next draw is for a jackpot of €5,500 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: JUVENILE HURLERS.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 4, 18, 19. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Gabriel Daly, Bundoran; Martina Langan, Tullaghan. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6300.

Bord na nOg Monster Hamper Draw: The Bord na nOg are currently selling tickets for their Christmas Monster Hamper Draw.Tickets are 2 euro each or 3 for 5 euros and can be purchased in Supervalu or on our Clubforce app .The Draw will take place on December 23rd and be streamed live on the Supervalu Facebook page.

Congrats: Congratulations to John McEniff who has been reappointed PRO of the Donegal GAA Co Board for the 2021 season.

National Draw 2021: Tickets for the 2021 GAA National Draw priced at €10 are now available to purchase with 15 fantastic prizes on offer with a top prize of a fabulous Renault Clio Car. Also this year we have a local draw for all tickets purchased from the club.1st prize is a €150 euro shopping voucher for Supervalu; 2nd prize €100 voucher for Supervalu; 3rd prize €50 voucher for Supervalu. 100% of all the money raised from ticket sales goes directly back into the club so please support your local club. It is also possible this year to purchase a ticket on the Clubforce app.

Naomh Brid

CLG Naomh Bríd would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy and safe New Year. Hopefully 2021 will be a year full of football. Bord Na Nog held its AGM last week.

Bord Na Nog AGM took place this year over Zoom due to restrictions from Covid 19. It was well attended by Board members and Coaches.

Our Chairman Michael Gallagher kicked off proceedings by thanking everyone involved for such a productive year considering the challenges the club faced due to Covid. He praised all the good work done by the Coaches and Covid Officers to maintain some level off football within the club during the year. He praised the success of our Under 14's for winning the divisional final against Ardara. He also praised Sharlene McGrory for pulling together a booklet for the AGM which made the meeting run very smoothly.

This was followed by reports from the Treasurer Bridin McGarrigle and Secretary Noel Molloy.

The meeting then went on to appoint the positions of the Board for 2021: Chairman:- Michael Gallagher; Secretary:- Noel Molloy; Treasurer:- Bridin McGarrigle; Coaching Officer:- Shane Walsh; Child Protection Officer:- Ann Gallagher; PRO:- Sharlene McGrory; Coaches were also appointed for 2021 for age groups below - Under 17s :- Shane Walsh, Declan McCafferty, Brian Gallagher and Lorcan McGrory; Under 15s:- Lorcan McGrory, Declan McCafferty and Brian Gallagher; Under 13s:- Aiden Gallagher, Tom Greene and Shane Gallagher; Under 11s:- Shane Doherty and John Monaghan; Under 9s:- Noel Molloy, Ger Maguire, Darren Cooke and Killian Tully; Under 7s and Academy are to be decided.

The Chairman finished by looking forward to another productive year of football in 2021.

St. Michael’s

Honour for Charlie McLaughlin: Well done to St. Michael's Clubman Charlie McLaughlin who has been included on the list of awards at University College Cork for 2020.

Charlie, who originates from Cresslough and played his football with St Michael’s, was recognised for his 25 years of service to UCC GAA with the Kieran Dowd Special Achievement award.

He has filled many roles at the University over the past quarter of a century, from coaching, managing and just being an ever-present figure around the home of the 2020 Fitzgibbon and 2019 Sigerson Cup winners.

McLaughlin is also a former Cork Senior Ladies football manager while he returned to manage his native St Michaels to a Gaeltacht Championship in 2013.

In recent years Charlie continues to make the long trip north from his home in Douglas Cork to watch Michael’s play and to help with some underage coaching and is a familiar face at all Club and County games. Congratulations Charlie on receiving this award.

Commiserations: Commiserations to the County Minor team and management who were narrowly beaten by Tyrone in the Ulster Championship on Sunday last. St. Michael's Clubman Paul Johnston was a member of the team, whilst fellow St. Michael’s Clubman Raymond McLaughlin was a mentor with team.

Car Bingo: The winners of the €75 at the Car Bingo at The Bridge on Sunday evening last were Shay Griffin Massinass Creeslough and Bernie Boyle, Falcarragh. The winner of the €100 was Karen Alcorn Earrooey.

The Hamper Winners were Sam Alcorn Earrooey Falcarragh and Mary McClafferty Ardsbeg. The Club would like to thank Primo Creeslough and Centra Dunfanaghy for sponsoring the two Hampers. The Hampers were drawn by Philip Sweeney.

Thanks to everyone who supported the successful return of our Drive in Car Bingo at the Bridge this evening. It's much appreciated.

Don't forget that the Drive in Bingo continues at the Bridge on this Sunday the 27th December at The Bridge Dunfanaghy at 7pm with full Covid-19 protocols in place.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 6,7,9,11,16,18; there were no Match 5 winners. There were 23 Match 4 winners who were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Eamon Toye Falcarragh. This week’s Jackpot will be €9400.