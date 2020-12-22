Donegal GAA seeking applications for post of Co U-20 manager for coming year

The Donegal County Secretary has circulated all clubs in the county with notice that applicants interested in applying for the position of u20 Football Manager 2021 should now apply from their Clubs to Declan Martin, Secretary, CLG Dhun na nGall by 5pm Mon 4th Jan 2021.

Shaun Paul Barrett was the U-20 manager last year when Donegal reached the Ulster final, going down to Tyrone in the final in Clones.