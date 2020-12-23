GOLF NEWS . . . All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair

There was a very good turnout of members at the weekend for the Kieran Roarty sponsored competition. Played in windy and sometimes wet conditions the victor was Jason Mc Bride (6) with a fine score of 68. Micheál Ó Fearraigh (11) took second place on a break of tie from Chris Mc Fadden (17) with 69. The gross went to Hugh Ó Gallchóir (2) with 73 and the nines went Charles Boyle (26) and Cathal Mulligan (17) with 34 and 31, both on a break of tie.

Míle Buíochas le Kieran Roarty as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

GOY: Its official the “Auld Fella” Pól Ó Rabhartaigh held out to win the Golfer of the Year title, kindly sponsored by Pat the Cope Gallagher. The big surge of the young guns never materialised with only Owenie Mór Gallagher mounting a serious challenge. However it was not to be and the title heads to Gort a Choirce this year.

Christmas Competitions

Sun 27th sponsored by The Cope (Dungloe)

Mon 28th Society Charity Challenge.

Sun 3rd Jan sponsored by Gweedore Decor.

Club Draw: The winners in the December club draw were as follows.

€250 Nora Doherty, €100 Séamus Mc Gowan, €50 Eugene Mc Cafferty, €50 Seán hAnraí Ó Gallchóir.

The winner of the Draw for Free Subscription for 2021 was Seán Ó hIcí.

Charles Sweeney held a Bonus Ball Draw last week as fundraiser for Galf Óige. Congratulations to Neil Paul Whoriskey who won the Free membership for next year in that Draw.

SIOPA Mhicí: Míle buíochas le Eugene, Brendan agus Lisa as Siopa Mhicí as seic de €1000 a bhronnadh ar an Galf Chumann an tseachtain seo.

Rosapenna

Club Competitions: The gents singles on Wednesday the 16th was won by Peter Smyth (12) with 32pts, the runner up was Louis Boyce (10) with 31pts. Two's - Shaun Boyce winning two sleeves of Titleist Pro V1's.

The gents four ball better ball (handicap allowance now 85% under WHS) on Saturday 19th was won by Brian Kelly & John Dowds with 44pts bot. The runners up were John Casey & Seamus Herraghty with 44pts. The gross winners were Chris Breen & Barry Connor with 34 gross pts. In third place was the pairing of Denis O'Kane & Albert Strain with 41pts. Twos - Matthew Coyle, Liam Breen, Peadar Boyce, Brian Kelly x 2, Shane Coll, Shaun Boyce, Pete McBride (Jnr) & John (Junior) McClafferty winning one sleeve of DT TruFeel per two.

The Christmas Hamper on Sunday 20th was played over the Sandy Hills Links and the winner with 43pts was Stephen Loughey (19*). The runner up was Brian Kelly (21*) with 40pts. The gross winner was Luke Kelly (-1) with 31 gross pts. Third place was John Doran Snr (7) with 38pts. The front nine winner was Kieran Gallagher (14) with 19pts and the back nine winner was Kevin Ward (26) with 19pts bot. Twos - Enda Kennedy x 2, Seamus Herraghty, Michael Bradley Snr, Martin McDermott, Marty Carlin & Peter Smyth winning one sleeve of Pro V1's per two.

*denotes adjusted handicap re multiple tee competition, this is a two shot increase to your playing handicap (difference in course rating between the blue markers and the white markers) when playing from the blue markers. This is applied after the round by the computer, do NOT add the additional two shots to your playing handicap.

Doubles Matchplay: The final of the 2020 Doubles Matchplay will be between Seamus Connor/Lorcan Connor & Mick Gallagher/Garvin Toye. Best luck to both pairings.

Drive In Bingo: The Rosapenna Golf Club run a 9 game Drive In Bingo every Saturday night with over €1,250 in cash prizes plus a snowball prize of €1,000 on 45 numbers or less. The Bingo starts at 7.00pm in the Golf Pavilion car park and all members are encouraged to support/attend this club fundraiser.

Upcoming Events - Wed 23rd - Christmas Mini Hamper

Thurs 24th - Gents Singles

Sat 26th - Gents Four Ball Better Ball & Golf Club Bingo at 7.00pm

Sun 27th - Gents Singles

Mon 28th - Four Person Team

Tue 29th - Gents Four Ball Better Ball

Wed 30th - Gents Singles

Fri 1st Jan - Four Person Team

Sat 2nd Jan - Four Person Team & Golf Club Bingo at 7.00pm

Sun 3rd Jan - Gents Singles

Ballyliffin

Sun 20.12.2020 Christmas Hamper on Glashedy: 1st Liam Doherty (T) (14) 36 pts.; 2nd Liam Doherty (W) (6) 35 pts.

Sun 20.12.2020 Christmas Hamper on The Old Links: 1st Barry Kearney Jnr (7) 38 pts.; 2nd Liam Collins (23) 37 pts.

Sat 19.12.2020 Confined on Glashedy: 1st Francis Dillon (9) 38 pts.; 2nd John T Lewers (8) 37 pts.; Gross Brendan Devlin +1 36 Gr. Pts.; 3rd Johnny McEleney (18) 35 pts.

Sat 19.12.2020 Confined on Glashedy: 1st Alan Hunter (19) 41 pts.; 2nd Stephen Kemmy (22) 38 pts.; Gross Padraig Porter (5) 33 Gr. Pts.; 3rd Seamus McLaughlin (M) (14) 38 pts.

Members Christmas Confined

Sat 26th Dec 2020 St Stephen's Day Confined (both links).

Sun 27th Dec 2020 Confined (both links).

Mon 28th Dec 2020 Confined (Glashedy)

Tues 29th Dec 2020 Confined (The Old)

Wed 30th Dec 2020 Confined (Glashedy)

Thurs 31st Dec 2020 Confined (The Old)

Fri 1st Jan 2021 Confined (Glashedy)

Dunfanaghy

Stewart Bam Cup V Par (Golfer of the Year) - Sunday 20th December: 1st Daniel Rutland (20) 2 up; 2nd Kyle McGarvey (13) level BOT; Gross: Bill McCallion (6) 6 down; 3rd Finn Dalton level BOT; Front Nine: Billy Griffin (10) 2 up; Back Nine: Tommy Friel 1 up

Gents Open Stableford - Saturday 19th December: 1st Jonny McClintock (14) 38 pts BOT; 2nd Paul Kelly (5) 38 pts BOT; Gross: Darcy Hogg (+1) 37 pts; 3rd James McMullan (15) 37 pts BOT. Front Nine: John Nee (18) L/K 20 pts. Back Nine: Roy McCrory (10) L/K 20pts BOT

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 16th December: 1st Colin Higgs (10) 34 pts.

Gents Senior Open Stableford - Monday 14th December: 1st Louis Walsh (29) L/K 39 pts; 2nd PJ McGowan (16) B&S 37 pts; Gross: Seamus McCauley (10) 25 pts; 3rd Jim Walsh (17) 36 pts. ​Non Qualifying

Cruit

We had very busy weekend in Cruit in our SuperValuHamper competition. Not alone do I say well done to all prize winners but well done to everyone who completed 18 holes in stormy wet weather.

SuperValu Dungloe 19/20: 1st Joseph Gillespie (19*) 39pts; 2nd Michael Gallagher (22*) 37pts B.O.T; 3rd Pete Duffy (21*) 37pts; 4th Johnny Gallagher (23*) 35pts. F9 Michael Mc Fadden (37*) 19pts. B9 Chris Mc Gonagle (2*) 19pts B.O.T

* Denotes Playing Handicap

In our Golfer of the year, we had Chris MCGonagle as our winner this year again. Very impressive winning two years in-a-row, and I would guess he will be going for third too.

Well done to Pete Duffy, in our 50-50 competition. With your 3 best scores over 6 weeks..

We have our big final in Race to Owey with 22 golfers qualified and taking to the course on St Stephens Day. Good luck to all.

Happy Christmas to all our members and safe golf over the holidays.

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola

Happy Christmas everyone! Congratulations to new Member Darragh Coffey who secured the last turkey of the year with a great score of 39 points in wet conditions last weekend. 1st - Darragh Coffey (29) 39pts; 2nd - Mark McGinley (5) 38pts; CAT 1 - Dean Gallagher (8) 36pts BOT; CAT 2 - Conor Gallagher (14) 37pts; CAT 3 - Stephen McCafferty (24) 35pts BOT.

Mark will be in touch later this week regarding Christmas and New Year Golf Fixtures. Well done to Cian McGarvey who won the recent bonus ball draw for 2021 Membership.

We would like to thank 2020 Captain Chris McCallion, President Denis Coyle and all the Committee for all their hard work and contribution to the club this year.

We also would like to thank all Members for their continued support and also all local Businesses and everyone who supported us in 2020.

Gift Vouchers for 2021 Golf Membership is now available a perfect Christmas Present! Tá fáilte roimh baill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola. Bígí slán, tabhair aire agus Nollaig Shona.