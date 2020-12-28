Contact

Sligo Rovers snap up former Harps player Shane Blaney

Letterkenny man back in the north west

Blaney signs for Sligo

Shane Blaney - on his way to Sligo Rovers

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Former Finn Harps player Shane Blaney has spoken of his delight after agreeing a deal to join Sligo Rovers.

The Letterkenny man, who turns 22 next month, had been released by Doncaster Rovers earlier this season without managing to break into the first team.

The centre-half, who moved to England almost three years ago, is excited to be given an opportunity with Sligo by Rovers boss Liam Buckley.

“I’m delighted. This has been ongoing for the last few weeks,” Blaney said.

“I’ve been speaking with Liam for that period and it seems like the perfect fit for me.

“It was a great experience at Doncaster. I never got the right time for it to fall to get a league debut. I was in the first-team training but it didn’t come. I need games now.”

He added: “I’m absolutely dying to get going. Liam actually made contact in July but I wanted to stay in England as I had a few things going on there. 

“With Covid-19, teams weren’t taking on players on trial and six weeks ago I made the decision to come home. I had a few offers in Ireland and calls, but Liam was the first meeting and since that I knew I wanted to sign for Sligo.

“Anyone I ask about Sligo, every single person says what a good club it is and great fans. I’m very excited for it all.”

The move has added significance for Blaney whose great uncle, the late Brendan Byrne was a stalwart of the club. 

Liam Buckley is happy with his latest acquisition.

“Shane is a really good addition to us. He comes strongly recommended and is looking to make an impression here.

“The conversations we’ve had have been good. Shane is ambitious and he’s coming here to prove what he can do.”

