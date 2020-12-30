Contact

Donegal referee Siobhan Coyle is new Donegal LGFA chairperson

Another big appointment for Gaeil Fhaánada club member

Donegal LGFA AGM

The AGM took place this week of the Donegal LGFA

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Donegal referee Siobhan Coyle is well used to keeping order.

But she will have to take those skills to another level following her appointment as the new chairperson of Donegal LGFA.

The Gaeil Fhanada club member was formally selected as chairperson at Tuesday night's AGM.

She takes over from outgoing chairperson Seamus Harron who steps down after completing three years in the position.

He is the county's new vice-chairperson.

The Donegal LGFA AGM took place on Tuesday via Zoom due and at a very successful meeting, all positions on the county committee were filled.

Thanks have been extended to all the outgoing executive members for all their hard work during what's been a very difficult year.  

While thanks were extended to Seamus Harron, a special word of appreciation was also extended to the outgoing Development Officer Donal Sharkey who has stepped down after six years in the position.

"We would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication for ladies football in Donegal," PRO Maura McCrudden said.

"We can all see the progress that has been done during his time as development officer. He hasn't left us completely as he will be representing us in Ulster and Central Council."

Another executive member to step aside is Liam Skelly who has held different positions over the past five years. The Moville clubman is staying on as a county manager, and will take charge of the county U-16s next season. 

As the new chairperson, Siobhan Coyle is tasked with leading the Donegal LGFA into the new year. The last lady to hold the position was Maggie Foy back in 2010.  

Executive Members 2021

Chairperson: Siobhan Coyle
Vice Chairperson: Seamus Herron
Secretary: Michelle McKenna
Assistant Secretary: Brian Dolan
Treasurer: Caroline Brady
Assistant Treasurer: Edel Flynn
PRO: Maura McCrudden
Development Officer: John Gibbons
Cultural Language Officer: Caroline Brady
Registrar: Elaine McFadden
Children’s Officer: Lisa McGlynn 

Coda Officer: Joanne McKinney


Delegates for Ulster Council
Donal Sharkey, Enda Bogle, Roisin Rodgers


Delegates for Central Council
Donal Sharkey, Seamus Herron, Roisin Friel


Delegates for Congress
Donal Sharkey, Siobhan Coyle, Ann Mc Kenna


Delegate for Ulster Fixtures
Roisin Friel 

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

