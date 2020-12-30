Donegal referee Siobhan Coyle is new Donegal LGFA chairperson

Donegal referee Siobhan Coyle is well used to keeping order.

But she will have to take those skills to another level following her appointment as the new chairperson of Donegal LGFA.

The Gaeil Fhanada club member was formally selected as chairperson at Tuesday night's AGM.

She takes over from outgoing chairperson Seamus Harron who steps down after completing three years in the position.

He is the county's new vice-chairperson.

The Donegal LGFA AGM took place on Tuesday via Zoom due and at a very successful meeting, all positions on the county committee were filled.

Thanks have been extended to all the outgoing executive members for all their hard work during what's been a very difficult year.

While thanks were extended to Seamus Harron, a special word of appreciation was also extended to the outgoing Development Officer Donal Sharkey who has stepped down after six years in the position.

"We would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication for ladies football in Donegal," PRO Maura McCrudden said.

"We can all see the progress that has been done during his time as development officer. He hasn't left us completely as he will be representing us in Ulster and Central Council."

Another executive member to step aside is Liam Skelly who has held different positions over the past five years. The Moville clubman is staying on as a county manager, and will take charge of the county U-16s next season.

As the new chairperson, Siobhan Coyle is tasked with leading the Donegal LGFA into the new year. The last lady to hold the position was Maggie Foy back in 2010.

Executive Members 2021

Chairperson: Siobhan Coyle

Vice Chairperson: Seamus Herron

Secretary: Michelle McKenna

Assistant Secretary: Brian Dolan

Treasurer: Caroline Brady

Assistant Treasurer: Edel Flynn

PRO: Maura McCrudden

Development Officer: John Gibbons

Cultural Language Officer: Caroline Brady

Registrar: Elaine McFadden

Children’s Officer: Lisa McGlynn

Coda Officer: Joanne McKinney



Delegates for Ulster Council

Donal Sharkey, Enda Bogle, Roisin Rodgers



Delegates for Central Council

Donal Sharkey, Seamus Herron, Roisin Friel



Delegates for Congress

Donal Sharkey, Siobhan Coyle, Ann Mc Kenna



Delegate for Ulster Fixtures

Roisin Friel































