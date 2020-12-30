Francie Martin appointed manager of Donegal minor ladies

Contact
Francie Martin
Donegal LGFA have announced the appointment of Francie Martin as manager of Donegal's minor lady footballers.
The popular Donegal man, who has a wealth of experience in management at a host of clubs in the county in both men's and ladies football, has been handed a two-year term.
He was manager of the county U-16 team in 2020 but the season was cut short by Covid-19 restrictions.
It's been a busy few hours for the Donegal LGFA who also announced the appointments of new team managers at senior and U-16 level following their AGM which was held on Tuesday evening.
