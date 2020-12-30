Francie Martin appointed manager of Donegal minor ladies

Donegal LGFA have announced the appointment of Francie Martin as manager of Donegal's minor lady footballers.

The popular Donegal man, who has a wealth of experience in management at a host of clubs in the county in both men's and ladies football, has been handed a two-year term.

He was manager of the county U-16 team in 2020 but the season was cut short by Covid-19 restrictions.

It's been a busy few hours for the Donegal LGFA who also announced the appointments of new team managers at senior and U-16 level following their AGM which was held on Tuesday evening.