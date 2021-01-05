Former Galway United frontman Barry signs for Finn Harps

Former schoolboy international Conor Barry is the latest addition to Ollie Horgan's squad as Finn Harps' preparations for the new season move up a gear.

Harps today announced the signing of the former Galway United frontman and the player said he's looking forward to linking up again with fellow Galwegian, Horgan.

“I’m delighted to sign for the club," Barry told Harps media.

"I’ve known Ollie a long time, since my Irish Schoolboys days and have been hoping to get back into the Premier for a while.

"I watched a lot of Harps last year. I’d be good friends with Stephen Folan and Ryan Connolly and wanted to keep an eye on them and how they were doing. There were some very strong performances towards the end of the season and it’s something I’m excited to be a part of.

"I spoke to Stevie (Folan) before I met with Ollie and he had nothing but good things to say about the club, both in the dressing room and everyone behind the scenes and so little things like that definitely make a decision easier. I know Ollie and how he works and what he expects, and he knows me and what I’m capable of so it was a good fit.”

He added: “I’m an attacking player. I like to get forward, anywhere around the 10 position or at striker.

"Ollie played me up front with the Irish Schoolboys but the last few years I’ve been playing a bit deeper, getting on the ball and looking to create chances and get at defenders. That is what I’ll be looking to bring to Finn Park.”

Horgan was happy to secure the services of Barry. “I’ve known Conor for a few years now and he’s a good lad and will fit into the group we have," the manager said.

"He’s good on the ball and likes to get forward so hopefully he will give us a lift at that end of the pitch.”