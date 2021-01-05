Some good news for Donegal GAA fans with return of Odhrán Mac Niallais

After a couple of defections from the Donegal GAA backroom team in recent weeks, there was a spark of positivity with news that Gaoth Dobhair's Odhrán Mac Niallais is set to return to the Donegal panel.

The return of Mac Niallais to the panel was confirmed by Donegal manager Declan Bonner

The talismanic midfielder cum half-forward stepped away from the 2018 season. He had helped Donegal to win the Ulster title that year.

That was also a big year for Mac Niallais with his club, Gaoth Dobhair, as helped them to Donegal and Ulster club championship titles, and he was also named Donegal Player of the Year.

He opted out in 2019, but his return will be a huge boost to the county panel, such is the natural talent that is Mac Niallais.