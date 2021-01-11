Contact

Ronan Boyce signs first professional contract with Derry City

Two year deal for talented Ramelton defender

Ronan Boyce

First professional contract - Ronan Boyce PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Donegal's Ronan Boyce has signed his first professional contract with Derry City.

The Brandywell club today confirmed that Boyce has signed a two-year deal having impressed the coaching staff at City's academy and senior squad.

It's wonderful news for the 19-year-old Ramelton man who has made fantastic progress at Derry. 

The former Swilly Rovers player impressed at underage level with Derry and made his senior debut against Cork City in 2019. He also made a substitute appearance against Shelbourne towards the tail-end of the 2020 campaign.

He has caught the eye at international level too and played against Denmark for the Republic of Ireland U19 side in 2019.

Former Derry City and Finn Harps defender Shaun Holmes is part of the coaching set-up at Derry and has worked closely with Ronan in the past couple of seasons. He said he was delighted to see the teenager rewarded for his hard work.

“It’s great that Ronan has been given his first professional contract," Holmes told the City website.

"He fully deserves this and it’s good for the club and the academy as it shows what can be achieved.

“He’s a very good defender who is comfortable on the ball and he has a great attitude. Hopefully he goes on to make many first team appearances and has a long and successful career.” 

