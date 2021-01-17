'The Cat' Mulhern hoping for semi-final breakthrough with Bundoran in 2021

Anyone listening to the streaming service for GAA club matches in Donegal last autumn would have been met with a complete new vocabulary and the local commentaries are always the best, especially when nicknames are used.

One instance that stood out came at Gaelic Park, Bundoran where 'The Cat' Mulhern was immortalised by Ryan Walsh. Saves were greeted with a mighty increase in decibel levels and Mulhern's standing in the local GAA world increased dramatically.

But he didn't need the commentaries to achieve this as Mulhern has been the top netminder in Gaelic Park for well over a decade, and he has enjoyed every minute of it.

He had started out with the underage team that was coached by current Donegal PRO, John McEniff from U-10 upwards.

"We had a very good underage team in Bundoran at that time. I think we won U-10, U-12 and then we got to the Feile in Limerick with the U-14s," says Mulhern.

"And then there was a good few of us on the Buncrana Cup team in 2007. We had me, Peter McGonigle, Mikey McEniff, Johnny Ward and Gavin Croghan could have been on it."

These along with another group who made the Buncrana Cup team the following year - Stephen O'Reilly, Brandon Goodwin, David Stuttard, Neil Chapman - were central to the Bundoran underage success at the time.

"I know we won the U-15 Ogsport, 7-a-side in Donegal. And then we went to play in Ulster and lost in the final in Ulster.

"I don't think at U-16 we won anything, just regionals. Then at minor, we won the Minor League, but Glenties knocked us out that year in the championship down in the old field in Killybegs. I remember we were 10 points up at half-time and ended up going to extra-time and losing. There was an oul controversial penalty; I got done for a foot block but it hit me in the knee.

"Molloy (Dermot, Brick) must have scored two something that day, he was very good. He was flying it that day.

"John McEniff was in charge. He would have been involved in all my underage. He was one of the main men. He had us from U-10 up."

But like many clubs a good few of those players gave up or emigrated.

Ashley was involved with Donegal at minor level but was on the bench in both years. Shane O'Gara of Naomh Columba and Peter Boyle of Aodh Ruadh were ahead of him.

Then at U-21 level he was understudy to Peter Boyle as Donegal and Jim McGuinness reached the All-Ireland final in 2010.

"Me and Peter Boyle were the 'keepers. I was the reserve. That was probably the best year of football that I was involved in. It was a very good year," said Ashley, who really enjoyed working under Jim McGuinness.

"He was probably the best manager I ever had. He was very, very good, looked after the boys very well. He was a very good trainer. And we had Pat Shovlin as the goalkeeping coach as well that year," says Mulhern.

CLUB

2010 was a great year for Mulhern as Bundoran went on to win the Donegal Intermediate Championship with Billy Gavigan as manager.

"That was a good year for Bundoran football and we went back up to senior and I think we were still in Division Two at the time."

Then came a first senior championship club game in 2011 against Four Masters and Mulhern had to face Paul Durcan wearing the No 14 jersey for the Donegal Town men.

"I remember it well," laughs Ashley. "I remember he was playing full-forward in Bundoran. Sure he was kicking over frees for fun from outside the '45' off the ground. It was crazy, a man mountain in front of you."

Bundoran slipped back to Intermediate a few years later and were back in the Intermediate final in 2015, but by that stage Mulhern was otherwise engaged as he had joined the Irish Navy and was based in Cork.

"I was overseas with the Navy in 2015 and 2016 so I basically missed those two years. 2015 was a great year for Bundoran (they reached the Ulster Intermediate club final). Whenever I think about it or see photos, I would be thinking back, I wish I was there.

"I remember following it. We were off the coast of Libya, I remember checking updates every game online. It was tight going when you are that far away."

The Navy experience was a real life learning experience for Mulhern as he was on overseas duty at the height of the migrant crisis.

"It was an eye opener. We were doing humanitarian aid, picking up the migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean, some days hundreds of people crammed into small boats with no food. They were told they were only a few hours away from Italy.

"It was crazy," said Ashley. "There were times when there were 12-16 bodies dead, drowned. It was something you don't want to be seeing too often."

When his tour of duty was over, Mulhern resumed his career, although it was difficult being based in Cork.

"In the 2017 season I started coming home at weekends because I was finished my sea term. I started playing football every weekend, travelling from Cork. I think only missed two or three games.

"That's when I found that I really wanted to come home and keep playing for Bundoran. I was doing a bit of training down there but I didn't want to play with anyone else," said Ashley.

"I remember going to Gaoth Dobhair on a Sunday for a game. We just had about 16/17 boys; actually Shane Moohan did his cruciate in the warm-up. We lost well, but it was just getting into that car and knowing that I was going the whole way back to Cork, I was thinking, 'It's time to get home'.

He applied for a transfer to the Army and got posted back to Finner in September 2017 and is now very happy with his decision. He and his partner Sinead Harte have a two year-old daughter Mia and they are awaiting the arrival of an addition to the family.

HURLING

Mulhern has played hurling and soccer also and he really enjoyed his hurling days with neighbouring club Aodh Ruadh.

"I played hurley with Ballyshannon until I was 17. I played either full-back or wing half-back. I loved it. It just came to the stage when you are playing county minor and club football, I had to cut down on one of them.

"There were a few from Bundoran playing with Ballyshannon."

He also played a bit of soccer with Melvin Celtic in the Sligo-Leitrim League.

Asked if he had ever played outfield in Gaelic football he said: "I played outfield at U-12. I played full-forward for a year and then I played a reserve at midfield when I was about 17. I was only a sub 'keeper for the seniors at that stage because they had two 'keepers. I think there was Kevin McManus and Johnny Keenaghan."

As regards the the 'Cat' nickname, he is happy enough. "I think it has stuck with me now for a while.

"I thought Ryan (Walsh) was brilliant (at the commentary). He made it very exciting. Fair play to him, for a buck that had never done anything like that."

Looking to the future, Mulhern feels that Bundoran have to kick on from getting beaten in quarter-finals in the championship.

"It was a very disappointing end to the year last year. I'm hoping that boys looking at that now will see that we need a big drive on. We have the quality, such good young cubs and two good county boys. Once we get the right management and the right frame of mind, I think we can get to the county semi-finals.

"From there on you don't know what can happen. We have been stuck in the quarter-finals now for a number of years. I wasn't there in 2019 when we met Gaoth Dobhair, I was overseas with the army in the Lebanon.

"I remember watching updates when I was over there and I thought they were going to do it. That was a big chance for us.

"From that year, boys had it in their heads that they could do it. But against St Eunan's we were set up wrong from the beginning. And once they got a handy two or three goals, that was it. They were coming at us," said Ashley, who agreed being a 'keeper in those situations when heads are down is not a nice place to be. "When the sixth goal went in past me and I got black carded for the seventh, I was just saying 'Do I want to come back next year?'

"But you know you're going to be thinking that. It was a very tough day. Hopefully, we can move on. It happens," said Mulhern, who wants to see the right man in to manage the team.

"I love the football. It has been my life for years. I don't have long left in me but I'll give it a go for another couple of years."

BEST TEAMS

"This is the hardest thing I have ever been asked to do. I actually had to ring a friend to get him to refresh my memory of who we played with. I couldn't remember some boys's names.

In the best team played against Papa Durcan has to be in. Also Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Karl Lacey, Frank McGlynn and Ryan McHugh. Also Jason Campbell of Glenties. I played against him at underage and I played with him at Finner, a good man marker, solid

I have Ciaran McGinley and Neil Gallagher at midfield and up front Odhrán Mac Niallais, Marty O'Reilly, Anton McFadden, Colm McFadden, Paddy McBrearty and Stephen Griffin, who was very good at kicking long range points.

In the best team played with, I decided not to include any players still playing with Bundoran (because I couldn't listen to them afterwards!)

BEST TEAM PLAYED AGAINST

Paul Durcan

Paddy McGrath Neil McGee Jason Campbell

Karl Lacey Frank McGlynn Ryan McHugh

Ciaran McGinley Neil Gallagher

Odhrán Mac Niallais Marty O'Reilly Anton McFadden

Colm McFadden Paddy McBrearty Stephen Griffin



BEST TEAM PLAYED WITH

Peter Boyle

Tommy McKinley, James Keaney Declan Walsh

Sean O'Kennedy Leo McLoone Danny Curran

Dessie McNamara Luke Keaney

Mark McHugh Cory Gallagher Daniel McLauglin

Tommy Hourihane Michael Murphy Dermot Molloy