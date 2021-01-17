McHugh back in team as ATK Mohun Bagan draw in Indian Super League

Leitermacaward's Carl McHugh was back in the team as ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a draw by Goa in the Indian Super League.

McHugh missed out on the top of the table clash last week due to injury and ATK lost out leaders Mumbai City.

The draw means that ATK are five points behind Mumbai City in the league table. They are two points ahead of third placed Goa, who have a game more played.

ATK took the lead in the 75th minute through Garcia but the home side hit back with five minutes of normal time left to share the spoils.

Next up for McHugh and ATK is a home game against Chennaiyn on Thursday.