McHugh back in team as ATK Mohun Bagan draw in Indian Super League

Contact
Leitermacaward's Carl McHugh was back in the team as ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a draw by Goa in the Indian Super League.
McHugh missed out on the top of the table clash last week due to injury and ATK lost out leaders Mumbai City.
The draw means that ATK are five points behind Mumbai City in the league table. They are two points ahead of third placed Goa, who have a game more played.
ATK took the lead in the 75th minute through Garcia but the home side hit back with five minutes of normal time left to share the spoils.
Next up for McHugh and ATK is a home game against Chennaiyn on Thursday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.