Orr back in the winners' enclosure as he boots home Enjoy D’Allen at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Conor Orr on Enjoy D’Allen jumping the last on his way to victory Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Conor Orr gave rookie Ciaran Murphy his first success in the training ranks as Enjoy D’Allen landed the novice chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.
A little over two weeks after Dot Love bowed out by winning a race named in her honour at the course, her successor with the licence at Mullingar’s Charlestown Stud got off the mark as the 7/2 chance raced to an easy six-length victory over the Oliver McKiernan-trained Lean Araig with the Rathmullan man in the saddle.
Murphy said, “That’s great, it’s a lovely feeling. I thought he was in trouble and Conor said he didn’t enjoy the ground today at all. He’s going to be a spring horse over those extended trips. We’ll see what the handicapper does.”
