Orr back in the winners' enclosure as he boots home Enjoy D’Allen at Fairyhouse on Sunday

Conor Orr gave rookie Ciaran Murphy his first success in the training ranks as Enjoy D’Allen landed the novice chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

A little over two weeks after Dot Love bowed out by winning a race named in her honour at the course, her successor with the licence at Mullingar’s Charlestown Stud got off the mark as the 7/2 chance raced to an easy six-length victory over the Oliver McKiernan-trained Lean Araig with the Rathmullan man in the saddle.

Murphy said, “That’s great, it’s a lovely feeling. I thought he was in trouble and Conor said he didn’t enjoy the ground today at all. He’s going to be a spring horse over those extended trips. We’ll see what the handicapper does.”

Upcoming Fixtures

Clonmel – Tuesday, January 19 (First Race 1.00pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, January 20 (First Race 3.45pm)

Dundalk – Friday, January 22 (First Race 4.30pm)

Navan – Saturday, January 23 (First Race 12.50pm)

Thurles – Sunday, January 24 (First Race 1.30pm)