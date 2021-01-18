Donegal U-20 managerial position could be contested as two nominations put forward

The post of manager of the Donegal U-20 team is set to be filled in the next week or so and there are at least two nominations for the position.

Outgoing manager Shaun Paul Barrett has been nominated again, while Gary Duffy of Buncrana has also been nominated.

When contacted Barrett confirmed that he was leaving his name in the hat for the position.

Gary Duffy was still mulling over his options. He said he had been speaking to a number of people and had still to make up his mind on whether he would contest the post.

It is also learned that clubs will be notified in the coming week for nominations for suitably qualified coaches for the position of U-17 manager for the coming season. The whole area of U-17s is under review at the moment with plans to have the age group as a Development Squad, but it is expected that there will still be competitive games. The age group is set to be discussed at annual Congress at the end of February.

The above matters were to be discussed at tonight's (Monday) meeting of the Donegal GAA Executive, as was a number of other Executive positions.

There are three outstanding positions on the Donegal Executive yet to be filled after Convention. It is understood that there has been interest in the position of assistant secretary but no names were being released until contact was made with each of them.

The same criteria is being used to decide the appointment of the Oifigeach Gaelige agus Cultúir, while the Executive will bring a name to the next meeting of the Donegal Co Board for ratification as Development Officer.

While nominees are being kept under wraps it is fair to assume that two of the nominees at Convention for assistant secretary - Ed Byrne of Killybegs and Sinead Breen, Convoy - will be among those put forward again. Both withdrew their names for the position at Convention with Sinead Breen saying she had a preference for the position of Development Officer.

Meanwhile, work is progressing behind the scenes to put a Competitions Control Committee in place, which will be the first requirement before plans are built for the club season in the year ahead.

However, much will depend on Covid-19 and regulations handed down from Croke Park.