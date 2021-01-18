Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal U-20 managerial position could be contested as two nominations put forward

Donegal U-20 managerial position could be contested as two nominations put forward

Shaun Paul Barrett and Gary Duffy . . . nominated for U-20 post

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The post of manager of the Donegal U-20 team is set to be filled in the next week or so and there are at least two nominations for the position.
Outgoing manager Shaun Paul Barrett has been nominated again, while Gary Duffy of Buncrana has also been nominated.
When contacted Barrett confirmed that he was leaving his name in the hat for the position.
Gary Duffy was still mulling over his options. He said he had been speaking to a number of people and had still to make up his mind on whether he would contest the post.
It is also learned that clubs will be notified in the coming week for nominations for suitably qualified coaches for the position of U-17 manager for the coming season. The whole area of U-17s is under review at the moment with plans to have the age group as a Development Squad, but it is expected that there will still be competitive games. The age group is set to be discussed at annual Congress at the end of February.
The above matters were to be discussed at tonight's (Monday) meeting of the Donegal GAA Executive, as was a number of other Executive positions.
There are three outstanding positions on the Donegal Executive yet to be filled after Convention. It is understood that there has been interest in the position of assistant secretary but no names were being released until contact was made with each of them.
The same criteria is being used to decide the appointment of the Oifigeach Gaelige agus Cultúir, while the Executive will bring a name to the next meeting of the Donegal Co Board for ratification as Development Officer.
While nominees are being kept under wraps it is fair to assume that two of the nominees at Convention for assistant secretary - Ed Byrne of Killybegs and Sinead Breen, Convoy - will be among those put forward again. Both withdrew their names for the position at Convention with Sinead Breen saying she had a preference for the position of Development Officer.
Meanwhile, work is progressing behind the scenes to put a Competitions Control Committee in place, which will be the first requirement before plans are built for the club season in the year ahead.
However, much will depend on Covid-19 and regulations handed down from Croke Park.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie