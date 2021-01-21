GAA President's award for Fr Seán Ó Gallchoir - a very worthy recipient

If ever there was a fitting recipient of the GAA President's Award, it is Fr Seán Ó Gallchoir, who will be honoured this year.

The popular parish priest in Gortahork will be presented with his award in a special programme to be aired on TG4 in mid to lateFebruary. Because of Covid-19 the usual banquet cannot be held.

In a lifetime of involvement in the GAA, it would be hard to find anyone who could match the genial Fr Seán who remains as unassuming as ever. Just last year he edited and updated his eighth edition of the Donegal Book of Facts, and that will be a huge legacy to the Association going forward.

But apart from that he has been an author, a teacher, a coach, a manager, a Scór All-Ireland winner, a referee and, above all, a positive voice for the general community.

Comhghairdeas Fr Seán. An award fully deserved.