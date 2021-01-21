Donegal club programme for 2021 to be put to Fixtures Forum in February

The newly elected Donegal Co vice-chairman, Seamus Ó Domhnaill, who will head the body which controls fixtures in Donegal for the coming year, the Donegal Competitions Control Committee (CCC), hopes to have plans in place next month for the club programme for the year ahead.

He has also prioritised the playing of the Donegal senior final from 2020 between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill as early as possible.

"I have been in discussions with the powers that be in Croke Park and they are hopeful that the picture at national level will become clear before the end of this month. And once that picture becomes clear that should give us an idea of how many weeks we have to play league, how many weeks we have to play championship, and then we can formulate a plan," said Ó Domhnaill.

"It is the uncertainty that is killing everything. There are two or three structures that have been mooted but everything is dependant on the amount of time. It would be my opinion when we have a draft proposal and we have a timeline, we'll bring all the clubs together, be it managers or executive members by way of a fixtures forum to have a discussion about it all. And then hopefully formulate a plan that can be endorsed by Co Committee."

Ó Domhnaill is hopeful that this will be completed in February.

Much work has already been done behind the scenes by the new vice-chairman, but there is one vital ingredient remaining, the election of an assistant secretary, who automatically becomes secretary of the CCC.

"The CCC is there and the other members will be elected next week or the week after at Co Committee but the difficulty is you don't know your start date and coupled with that you don't know a date that you should be aiming for, if the provincial club championships are going ahead.

"If they are not going ahead, it would make things a bit easier, but if they are it would condense things.

"It appears that clubs are quite content but they want a good championship. Last year's championship was good, albeit we didn't get the final played. The league is going to take whatever shape time will allow, but the championship is going to have to take precedence, no different to what will happen at intercounty."

Asked about what structure the club championship will take in 2021, the new fixtures head feels there was a fair degree of satisfaction with the way things panned out last year.

"As of yet, we don't know of timeline, but the general feeling out there would be that last year's structures worked extremely well. And it would be important that if we are playing championship that clubs would get an opportunity to play as many games as they can.

"The way that the round robin worked last year was very good. It gave every team four to five games and it would be my personal opinion that we would run something similar to last year. Maybe moving away from home quarter-final fixtures but everything else was very much agreeable to all the clubs and it worked well."

Ó Domhnaill is very hopeful that with a vaccination programme rolled out, that there will be a good chance that supporters will be allowed back in to see games, especially when club championship comes around.

"Strangely, last year the later we went on in the year, the more problematic it became because of the virus, it was escalating again. Hopefully, this year it will begin to peter out and the further you go on through the year the more people will be vaccinated and things should be coming back to normal, hopefully," said Ó Domhnaill, who added that the only difficulty towards the end of the year is the availability of pitches.

"But yeah, it would be hoped that there would be more crowds admitted into games this year, particularly in the latter stages of the championship, but then you don't know with the virus."

The vice-chairman's position is a new role for Ó Domhnaill, who has had spells as Central Council delegate and on Ulster Council last year.

"It is very different. But I suppose anybody involved in the GAA has an opinion on fixtures and how fixtures should be run. It is something that I am enjoying. The delayed start to the season has given me an opportunity to look over formulations and the ways things have worked over the last number of years.

"To be fair, the fixtures in Donegal over the last number of years have worked quite well, and with a bit of tweaking can be better in the future. There is a very good CCC there and there are positions to be decided by Co. Committee and once they are decided we can get up and working."

The CCC has control of fixtures but in essense it is the secretary and chairman who take on the major part in shouldering the load.

The new CCC chairman said he hopes to be as much hands-on as he can to assist the assistant secretary, whoever is appointed. "There are two facets to it, there's the fixtures facet and the disciplinary facet. Possibly, there might be a scenario that we might decouple the fixtures from the disciplinary side of it and maybe reduce the workload on the fixtures secretary, but that will be something that will have to be decided by Co Committee, of course," said O Domhnaill, who said the time might be right for this course of action.

One of the big issues that the new CCC face is to get the 2020 Donegal senior club championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill completed, and he says that is a big priority.

"Yeah, and that has to be our main primary first priority. We still have a legacy fixture from 2020. Croke Park, I'm aware, and I have discussed it with them prior to Christmas and after Christmas, did make a submission to Government in December seeking permission to play the outstanding county finals behind closed doors without presenting the cup, similar to what would have happened to the All-Ireland final. But I think in the weeks following the request, things spiralled out of control, so it is unlikely they would get permission as a stand alone.

"So we will have to wait until things open up, then discuss with the clubs involved, Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, and try and get that run off. It would be my intention we would try to get that run off before anything starts in 2021, but we will have to see what happens," said Ó Domhnaill, who added that it would be dependant when clubs are given permission to start training.

However, he added that any date for the re-fixture would be done in conjunction with all stakeholders including the county manager to ensure that it can be run off.

"We have always been able to play our county final in Donegal and 2020 should be no different. It's just one outstanding game," said Ó Domhnaill.