Late goal gives McHugh's ATK Mohun Bagan the win in Indian Super League

ATK Mohun Bagan and Carl McHugh had to wait until the 90th minute to score past a stubborn Chennaiyin FC defence as the Mariners registered a hard-fought and crucial 1-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

Second-half substitute David Williams headed in a dramatic match-winner to help ATKMB move to 24 points, just two points behind leaders Mumbai City FC.

The first half was evenly contested as both defences were at their best. Though there were few chances created, ATKMB was marginally the better team. Habas' team sounded early warnings. After getting the ball in his own territory, Tiri ran forward and tried his luck from a distance, forcing Chennaiyin keeper Vishal Kaith to pull off a save.

Once again Leitirmacaward's Carl McHugh was at the anchor of the midfield for the winners, although he was replaced in the second half.



