Dungloe have a new senior team manager for 2021 season

Dessie Gallagher has taken over the senior manager post at Dungloe for 2021 from Robert Weherly. Dessie has been heavily involved with managing and coaching teams within the club for a long number of years having served as last years minor manager and also taken teams across all age groups at underage level.
He has also been involved in various underage Co Development squads in recent years. Coupling this with his experience of playing senior football for the club will no doubt ready Dessie for the task at hand.
His backroom team also reads impressively with a make up of Ronan Brennan, Jamie Sweeney, Stephen Gallagher and Tommy Grannell. We look forward to 2021 and hope that it won’t be too long before the lads can get down to work with the senior squad once the current restrictions are eased.
Paul McGarvey returns to the reserve manager's role this year having come on board last year. Due to the Covid 19 situation, our reserves didn’t get a lot of games and Paul feels like he has unfinished business with regard to the reserve team.
Another clubman with great experience, Paul has managed our Senior Ladies team previously as well as last year's reserve stint in the shortened reserve season. Having played with our senior reserve side for a number of seasons, Paul knows the importance of the reserve team in terms of managing and developing young players to step up to senior level. Paul will be helped on the sideline this year by his father Eugene McGarvey, Owen Bonner and Adrian Alcorn.

