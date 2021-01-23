Bundoran have a new manager, a a

Contact
Cathal Corey . . . takes over in Bundoran
Realt na Mara, Bundoran have a new manager with the appointment of Cathal Corey of Tyrone on Friday evening.
The Kildress man is a very familiar figure in Donegal club football as he spent a number of years with Naomh Conaill in Glenties.
More recently he was manager of the Sligo senior team and is a very experienced coach.
He replaces another Tyrone man, Terry McCann, who was in charge of Bundoran last year.
The Realt na Mara side have shown signs of breaking through in Donegal in recent years but suffered quarter-final defeats at the hands of Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair (twice) and St Eunan's.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Positions have been advertised for jobs on the new Curlew Action Teams in an effort to save the species
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.