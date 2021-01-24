Contact

Donegal Bay Rowing Club take part in Virtual Rowing Championships

In the depths of winter the Virtual Irish Indoor Rowing Championships on Saturday last, January 23rd, afforded an opportunity to benchmark training progress during this difficult period of Covid restrictions.
Donegal Bay Rowing Club used the occasion to test their metal against a broad spectrum of athletes from Ireland and abroad.
Each rower raced on a rowing machine linked to the Indoor Racing website where the races were watched live.
Luke Keaney rowed in the Open Men's 2000m race and finished a respectable 4th in a time of 6 minutes, 40 seconds.
Highlight for the club was Michael O'Boyle's race in the MJ 500 metres event, finishing third just two seconds off the winning time of 1 minute, 29 secs. Michael also finished 6th in the MJ 2000 metre event.
In the highly competitive U-18 category Cian Sweeney finished strongly in a time of 7 mins. 40 secs for 2000 metres.
With no training or racing on the water possible at this time, this mode of virtual racing allows the athletes to hone their training programme with the prospect of offshore regattas this summer.

