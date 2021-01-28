30for30 Activity Challenge is launched

Following on from the overwhelming success of the Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge, which attracted 3,000 participants, Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) has launched the 30for30 Activity Challenge.

DSP's latest online programme, which will commence on Monday, February 1, is once again aimed at encouraging people to complete 30 minutes of physical activity at least five days per week over a 30-day period.

With the government's "Keep Well" campaign likely to be extended into April, the DSP team are keen to continue to engage with the communities in the same way they did through the Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge last month.

Commenting on the 30for30 Activity Challenge, DSP Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said: "We have decided to try and continue to engage with our communities similarly to the Christmas 30for30 campaign. This will require us to open up for new registrations as we did previously, and to maintain a campaign via private Facebook group. The success of the last campaign has shown that there is a need to keep something going and keep people motivated."

Myles Sweeney of Donegal Sports Partnership



"For people in need of encouragement and motivation, this online challenge is the perfect fit. It's important to note that the 30for30 Activity Challenge is only for people with a Facebook presence, as we will have all our resources channelled through the group. We are using the hashtags 'stay active', 'stay at home' and 'stay safe' to remind people that the programme is part of the "Keep Well" government campaign launched in October. The aims of the campaign are to support people and communities to mind their physical and mental health over the coming months," he added.

The 30for30 Activity Challenge is open to everyone and participants can select their own activity - home exercise, aerobics, walking, pilates, yoga or indoor cycling. Participants are reminded that they can only exercise with 5K of their home.

The dedicated Facebook group will contain videos, challenges and tips of keeping active.

Reflecting on the Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge, Therese Laverty, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with DSP said: "The campaign was more successful than we could have imagined. We had over 500 registrations. When groups, families, community organisations and schools were taken into account that worked out over 3,000 participants. We also had 50 schools involved. It was lovely to see families and individuals participate - irrespective of age or ability. The challenge was inclusive to everyone and they could choose an activity which they enjoyed and at their own level."

"One significant observation was the impact of the private members Facebook group. It was brilliant to see the interaction and motivation between participants, especially given the strange times we are experiencing and the difficulty with social interaction. This group provided a platform for interaction and it was very evident from the feedback received that this interaction was a motivating factor leading to the success of the programme," she added.

Wednesday Wellness programme

As part of the30for30 Activity Challenge, a Pocket of Positivity will deliver six live Facebook sessions each Wednesday lunchtime, from 12.30 pm to 1.15 pm, starting on Wednesday, February 3. Throughout the six weeks, Ciara McLaughlin and Shannon Lynch will discuss what mental health is and what is it to us.

They will look at anxiety and depression, signs and symptoms and where to go for help or support.

They will examine the stigma and fear that still surrounds mental health and will look at problem-solving techniques following these discussions. They will also look at the five steps to wellbeing, breaking them down to how they can fit into our own lives. Over the six weeks, the hosts will discuss a variety of tools and resources to help maintain wellness. Each session will finish with a relaxation technique and meditation exercise.

Registrations open today (Thursday) To book a place log on to https://

dsp30for30.eventbrite.ie

For more information on the challenge, email info@activedonegal.com or phone 07491-10678.