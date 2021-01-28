All the results from Cloughaneely Golf Club's mega draw

There was a lot of interest in Clouganeely Golf Club's recent Mega Draw Club Fundraiser on Facebook.

The club extends a big thank you to everyone who supported the draw and congratulations to the winners.

Here are the results: 1 Hugo Cannon - A round of golf for 4 people at Ballyliffin Golf Club;

2 James Mulhern - A round of golf for 4 people at Rosapenna Golf Club;

3 Hugo Cannon - Taylormade SIM UDI 2 Iron;

4 Stephen McCafferty - Titleist Vokey 60 degree lob wedge;

5 Dermot McCallion - Srixon Tour Golf Carry Bag;

6 John Cuffe - A round of golf for 4 people at Murvagh Golf Club;

7 Edward Muldowney - Footjoy Golf Sweater;

8 William Collum - Dozen Titleist Pro V's;

9 Thomas McClafferty - Dozen Taylormade TP's;

10 Dermot McCallion - A round of golf for 4 people at Cloughaneely Golf Club.



Unfortunately the golf course at Cloughaneely, like all other courses in the county, remains closed during this current lockdown but the members look forward to returning to the fairways safe and well.