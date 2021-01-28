Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

All the results from Cloughaneely Golf Club's mega draw

Fundraiser a big success

Cloughaneely golf

The beautiful Cloughaneely Golf Club where golf is on hold due to the lockdown restrictions

Reporter:

Reporter

There was a lot of interest in Clouganeely Golf Club's recent Mega Draw Club Fundraiser on Facebook.

The club extends a big thank you to everyone who supported the draw and congratulations to the winners.

Here are the results:  1 Hugo Cannon - A round of golf for 4 people at Ballyliffin Golf Club;

2 James Mulhern - A round of golf for 4 people at Rosapenna Golf Club;

3 Hugo Cannon - Taylormade SIM UDI 2 Iron;

4 Stephen McCafferty - Titleist Vokey 60 degree lob wedge;

5 Dermot McCallion - Srixon Tour Golf Carry Bag;

6 John Cuffe - A round of golf for 4 people at Murvagh Golf Club;

7 Edward Muldowney - Footjoy Golf Sweater;

8 William Collum - Dozen Titleist Pro V's;

9 Thomas McClafferty - Dozen Taylormade TP's;

10 Dermot McCallion - A round of golf for 4 people at Cloughaneely Golf Club.


Unfortunately the golf course at Cloughaneely, like all other courses in the county, remains closed during this current lockdown but the members look forward to returning to the fairways safe and well.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie