McGrath on Lacey's new role: 'This is the missing link we've been looking for'

Donegal GAA County Chairman Mick McGrath has warmly welcomed the appointment of ex-Donegal and Four Masters great Karl Lacey as the county’s new Head Of Academy Development.

Lacey will head up a new Academy Development Structure in Donegal which will benefit the development of players and coaches at academy and club level.

“It is very important and very welcome as Karl’s appointment means we now have a connection between work that was already being done in different age groups,” the chairman said.

“We did not have a connected pathway in the county. We saw that we were lacking a connection from our total development from the bottom to the top.”

He added: “Karl will be working with our academies right through from U13 to senior and he will be the key link from one age group to another.

Former Donegal defender Karl Lacey - the new Head of Academy Development



“This provides us with continuity and for example the U-20s finished last March and here we are again in March and we have had no connection with them at all.

“Karl will be working in line with Aaron Kyles our Games Development Manager and the coaches will be coached to come through with the development squads.

“So, it is not just about academies, it is a more holistic approach, and we are looking forward to it.

Lacey, who is currently a lecturer in Sport Coaching and Performance in LYIT, will be “starting as soon as possible” and he will be designing a programme for the future, according to McGrath.

He added:

“This is the missing link that we have been looking for in Donegal for teams for years.

“When we recruited people in the past, they were bringing in their own people to run teams, but we did not have that coaching structure.

“We have surveyed the system and we have come up with a solution and we are delighted to have someone of Karl’s experience for this role.

Lacey is highly respected, a 4-time All Star and one of the finest ever defenders, he recently stepped away from the Donegal senior management set up.

In some circles he is viewed as a future Donegal senior team manager.

Karl will lead on the programme design of the Donegal GAA Academy programme in collaboration with Aaron Kyles.Dr Micheál Cahill will fill the role of “Athletic Performance Consultant”. Micheál, originally from Limerick, currently serves as vice president of performance and sports science at Athlete Training and Health (a sport performance company) in Texas. He is responsible for the training philosophy within all the company’s locations in addition to overseeing the day-to-day integration of a multidisciplinary sports medicine and research team focused on applied human performance collaborating with large hospitals and professional sporting organizations.

The new project was endorsed at Monday evening’s county board executive meeting.