Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Mark Russell pens new deal to stay at Harps for 2021 season

Another timely boost ahead of new campaign for Donegal club

Mark Russell pens new deal to stay at Harps for 2021 season

Mark Russell has signed a new deal with Harps PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Reporter

Mark Russell is hoping that by keeping many of  last season's squad together, Finn Harps can kick on and enjoy an even better campaign in 2021.

The Paisley native has signed a new deal at Finn Park - the Ballybofey club announcing the latest addition to Ollie Horgan's growing squad on Saturday afternoon.

Russell appeared 20 times for the club in all competitions, including 17 starts, last year.

He returns  for his third season with the club, having signed initially in March of 2019.

He told finnharps.ie: “I’m delighted to be back. Last season was good for me personally and for the team. We’ve kept a lot of the squad together so hopefully we can build on that this year and see where it takes us.” 

Despite featuring predominantly as a left back, Russell was the club’s top scorer in the Premier Division last season with three goals, including a brace at Dalymount Park to kick-start ‘the Great Escape.’

Ollie Horgan said: “Mark is a good lad and we’re pleased he’ll be back with us again this year.

"He scored a couple of vital goals for us last season and in fairness to him he was played a bit further forward at times and he handled it well. 

"We’re in for another tough season so it’s great we’ve managed to keep a lot of the lads together and a lot of that is down to the support of our fans and 500club members. Hopefully that continuity will stand to us come the season start in March.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie