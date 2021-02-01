Shelbourne FC appoint Donegal man to manage U-19 Women’s National League side

Donegal man Joe McBride has been appointed the new manager of Shelbourne FC’s U-19 Women’s National League side.

Joe, from Letterkenny, has previously worked with the club as a coach with underage boys teams from 2008 to 2015.

He was also Shels Small Sided Director for two seasons before taking up a role with the club’s girls academy up until 2019.

Joe has been living in Dublin for a number of years, but he played for many seasons with Letterkenny Rovers.

New appointment - Joe McBride

A talented defender, he won a Donegal Youth League title with Rovers back in 1989. He also played for Donegal Youth team and played for several seasons with Letterkenny Rovers senior and reserve teams.

He’s the eldest son of Seamus and Mena McBride and he has received many messages of congratulations from his many friends in Donegal following news of his appointment.

Joe is married to Shirley, and they have three children, Ben, Lara and Eve. Ben played with Shels boys academy for 11 years and Lara played for 7 years.