Donegal GAA County Committee to meet for the first time in a year

For the first time in almost a year, delegates from Donegal’s GAA clubs will meet together next week in the first ever online county committee meeting.

Well over 100 participants, made up of club delegates and members of the executive will take part in a ‘Zoom’-style meeting next Monday night.

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown last March, there haven't been any county committee meetings organised, and instead matters have been dealt with via online sub-committee meetings or simply by email.

Back in December, Donegal GAA held their annual convention online and Monday night’s county committee meeting will be organised in much the same way.

County chairman, Mick McGrath said there’s a busy agenda to get through.

County Chairman, Mick McGrath



“It’s going to be a big challenge when you consider that there will be over 100 people involved in this meeting, but hopefully things will run smoothly,” he said.

“For obvious reasons, we haven’t been able to hold a county committee meeting for some time now. It hasn’t been an easy time for anyone in the organisation, but in fairness to the clubs, they have been holding their own online meetings and doing their best to keep on top of things.”

Club delegates will no doubt be eager to discuss a possible return to action, but the chairman said such a decision was out of the hands of the GAA.

“We are all watching the situation and keeping our fingers crossed that the numbers will come down,” he said.

“In the meantime, all that we can do is to urge people to continue to play their part .

“Our members have been brilliant, looking after the vulnerable and the elderly, and looking after each other too. I’d urge them to keep that going.

“You don’t have to meet up to have a chat. A simple phone call or a zoom call will do and we can all keep in touch with each other.

“Not having any games is frustrating for us all, but we will be in Level 5 restrictions until at least March 5. It has been made very clear to us that unless the numbers improve on a national basis, there won’t be any change.

“Thankfully there does seem to be an improvement on that front.”