Pat Loughrey returns to Buncrana Hearts

Pat Loughrey with Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy after re-signing with the club.
Buncrana Hearts have confirmed the signing of former player Pat Loughrey from Finn Harps.
Pat has spent the last three seasons with the Ballybofey club playing with their U19s.
Hearts manager Gary Duffy, speaking after getting the signing over the line, said: “I am absolutely delighted to get Pat back at the club.
“I have spoken to Pat several times since becoming manager and told him of my plans for the club going forward.
“I was aware that several clubs were after Pat, but he was really keen on returning to the club which was fantastic to hear.
“Pat is exactly the type of player I want to work with he is talented but works really hard and wears his heart on his sleeve.”
Pat said: “I am delighted to return to the club and can't wait to get started.”
