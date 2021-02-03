Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Finn Harps offer 'Nine Match Pass' discount to 500 Club members

Plans gathering pace ahead of new season

Referee deems Finn Park unplayable

Finn Harps offer 'Nine Match Pass' discount to 500 Club members

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Finn Harps have confirmed that a discount will be offered to members of the club’s crucial 500 Club fundraiser if they wish to purchase a Nine Match Pass for the upcoming campaign.

With the new season fixtures having been confirmed yesterday Harps fans are looking forward to a return to action on 19th March when Bohemians will visit Ballybofey.

While there will almost certainly be no fans in attendance at the opening game fans will be hoping to get back to Finn Park at some point in 2021.  

Due to the uncertainty, in place of the usual Season Tickets the club launched a Nine Game Match Pass before Christmas to allow supporters to book their place at home games once public health restrictions allowed. 

Once fans are allowed back pass holders will be given priority should numbers be restricted.  If more are sold than can be admitted, holders will be admitted in rotation.

2020 Season Ticket holders were offered a 25% discount on Match Passes and the club’s Fundraising Team have now confirmed that the same discount will be offered to 500 Club members for the new campaign who did not hold a season ticket last year.

Fundraising Officer Trevor Gordon said: “We want to continually recognise how crucial the support of the 500 Club members has been and continues to be, and hopefully also encourage those members to avail of the 9 Match Passes and get them back into Finn Park as soon as we can”

Details on how to avail of this great offer will be emailed to all 500 Club members in the coming days.  

9 Match Pass details and pricing is available at https://fhfcshop.ie/ TICKETS-c79008021

The 500 Club is a crucial part of the club financing and all proceeds go directly to helping Ollie, Paul and the team to strengthen the first team squad to compete in the Premier Division.  €500 in prizes are to be won every week, and more than €24,000 in prizes were dished out to lucky winners in 2020.

Monthly membership costs €25/month, while prepaid 3, 6 and 12 month subscriptions are also available.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie