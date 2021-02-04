Donegal GAA clubs could be given reduction on annual levy

Cash-strapped clubs in Donegal have been given some relief with the news that the County Board intend to give them a reduction of one third of the annual levy.

This means that the total of €170,000 owed to the board in unpaid levies by clubs will come down to approximately €100,000, according to county treasurer Alan Boyd.

And he told the Democrat that he hopes to have that outstanding amount of €100,000 in by the end of the month.

Boyd revealed the €170,000 figure owed at last month’s county convention and also revealed that a total of 19 clubs had not paid any levies at all.

Of the remaining 21 clubs only 12 clubs had paid in full, with a further nine entering into a payment plan.

The one third reduction will mean that senior clubs who pay €6,500 now will have that bill cut to €4,434.

Alan Boyd, treasurer



Intermediate clubs will have their bill of €5,500 reduced to around €3,700 and the bill for Junior clubs is reduced from €4,500 to €3,000. And there was more good news as Croke Park has announced that clubs will now only have to pay one sixth of the annual cost for property and public liability insurance in 2021.

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s first county committee meeting in a year, the treasurer added. “We are proposing that the levies be reduced by one third and it depends on whether you are senior, intermediate and junior.

“The one third reduction is coming from the day-to-day costs of running the county board.

“We could not make the reduction from coaching because we have actually lost money on the coaching as we kept employing the guys.

“While we did get some relief through the schemes, we had no support from Ulster or Croke Park.

“And we are still paying the Convoy loan which is the other payment that we have to keep up and that is the third part of the total payment.

He added: “Hopefully this will be passed at Monday night’s county committee meeting but really what this now means is that instead of a profit of €60,000 for last year, we are going to make a loss because we are giving around €70,000 back to the clubs.

“The loss will be about €14,000 and we are still running a fairly tight ship.”

“A few clubs who owe for unpaid levies have made deals with us, but they were waiting for other things to happen, and they are gradually getting their own monies in and they don’t want to go into debt this year.

“Some of them are going on monthly payments and others are just clearing it and certainly I would like to have it all cleared by the end of the month.

“So, the outstanding amount owed by the clubs is €100,000 and the incentive is there now for the clubs to pay off this outstanding amount.

“We realise that this has been a very trying year for all units of the GAA in the county, but 2021 could be even more challenging.

“But we are determined to accommodate the clubs as much as we can,” he stated.