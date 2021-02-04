Donegal GAA club call round-up

The decision this week at national level to put back a planned return for collective team training for at least another two weeks means the wait goes on for clubs and players across Donegal.

The lack of football, hurling and camogie activity is frustrating for everyone within the sport - but the hope is that with case numbers improving across the country, we might get back playing our games again before too long.

In the meantime, there is plenty to keep our clubs busy off the pitch. Here's a round-up of the latest news from some of our clubs.

Anyone club PRO who wants to send in their notes to us can email sport@iconicnews.ie. The deadline for notes where possible is Monday at 7pm.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

LOTTO: The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 8, 17, 24. No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: Colm Mac Fhionnghaile, Baile Mhicheáil. (Le Chéile) Next Week’s Jackpot: €3700.

Ladies Board AGM: Many thanks to those who logged in to our Ladies Board AGM. It was pleasing to see the increased attendance with a very productive meeting ensuing.

The following board were elected at the meeting. Go n-éirí go geal libh sa bhliain amach romhainn!

Chairperson - Fiona Shiels; Vice chairperson - Anne Sweeney; Secretary - Nicola Friel; Treasurer - Mary Margaret Friel; Assistant Treasurer- Margaret Friel; PRO - Margaret Friel; County Board Delegate - Tracey McBride; Senior Board Delegate - John McConigley; Coaching Committee Rep - Hannah Shiels; Refreshments Co-ordinator - Jennifer Gallagher; Members: Hughie Shiels, Eimear Gibbons, Kate Begley, Siobhan Coyle.

Donegal Sports Star Winner:

Friday night's Donegal Sports Star Awards was a source of great joy and pride for our members, as Siobhan Coyle from Baile Thiarnáin was honoured with the Brendan Mc Daid Memorial Special Achievement Award.

Host Declan Kerr, described the historic achievement when Siobhan became the first woman to officiate a senior men’s final in the county in September, overseeing Aodh Ruadh and Cloich Cheann Fhaola in the Intermediate decider.

Other big achievements last year saw her take charge of the All-Ireland Junior Ladies Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow, and the Ulster Senior Ladies Final between Monaghan and Armagh. Siobhan was also elected as Donegal Ladies County Board Chairperson in December.

It’s fantastic to see her dedication and more importantly her ability being recognised publicly, and it’s certainly an award all in Gaeil Fhánada, but particularly Siobhan and the Coyle family can be very proud of!

Comhghairdeas Siobhan, as an ghradam a bhaint, agus ar an bhliain iontach a bhí agat anuraidh.

Every Step Counts Challenge: We encourage everyone in the community to get involved, whether you walk 1km or 10km within your 5km radius it all contributes to our 4,000km goal. You can start now and the challenge concludes on Wednesday, March 3. To get involved, check out our Facebook page to see the process involved.



Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday, February 4. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Snowball €4600 on last game and €1000 in prizes.

JACK THE JOKER: Jack the Joker will also take place before zoom bingo at 7:30pm. Tickets available to buy online when purchasing bingo books. Jackpot €410.



Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of the Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3, 5, 10, 12, 15. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Danny Conwell, Bundoran and Rose O’Connor, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €6,600.

AGM: Thank you to all our members who attended our online AGM last Saturday night. It was very encouraging to see so many tuning in to participate in the various topics that were discussed during the meeting.

Detailed reports were submitted by the various officers and these were followed by an address from club chairman Brian McEniff who reflected on what had been an unusual and at times difficult season. He thanked all those who had played significant roles in the day to day running of the club and expressed the hope that things will improve in the year ahead.

The AGM then proceeded to the election of officers for 2021 with the following posts being filled: Patron Canon Raymon Munster; Presidents: Eilis McEniff, Margaret Moohan, Jim Carr; Chairman: Brian McEniff; Vice-Chairman: Patrick Walsh; Secretary: Geraldine Walsh; Assistant Secretary: Trevor McGlone; Treasurer: William Doherty; Assistant Treasurer: Jim Herrity; PRO: Noel Carr; Registrars: Geraldine Foy, Bosco Moohan, Oifigeach na Gaeilge: John Campbell; County Board Delegates: Ryan Walsh Patrick Walsh;

Ladies: Doing a clear out and wanting to recycle some of your old books? Please drop them into Moya Barrett in Goodbuys for re-sale. All proceeds are going to Bundoran LGFA.

Foundation Coaching Course: CLG Dhún na nGall are running an online foundation coaching course for hurling and football starting in February.

The course has limited spaces available and will be operated on a first come first serve basis for bookings through eventbrite.

National Draw 2021: Due to the current restrictions the date for the GAA National Draw has been deferred now until June 4 in order to give clubs the chance to sell tickets.

St Michael’s

Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,3,4,8,15,16. The Match 5 winners were John Corbett and Geraldine Regan, 3 Rinaraw, Portnablagh. This week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

St Michael's are running a fabulous competition at the moment to promote the club’s online lotto. Anyone who joins in the next month, or indeed anyone who already plays online, will be entered into a free draw to win 500 litres or home heating oil, partly sponsored by Tinneys oil.

Sympathy: St. Michael's wish to extend their deepest sympathy to the Durning family on the death of Mickey Durning.

Although Mickey was an avid boxing fan, he was also a regular attender at The Bridge for our home matches and himself and Bridie were regular supporters of our weekly club bingo sessions.

Aodh Ruadh

National Club Draw: All who have tickets sold for the National Club Draw are asked to return their ticket stubs and fees this weekend. Returns should be made directly to Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly.

On Saturday the draw organisers will be at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, beside the Fitness Trail, from 12 noon to 1pm to receive draw returns to facilitate individuals who wish to bring returns in a socially distanced manner. As we are reaching a vital stage in the process to renovate the Father Tierney Park playing surface those with remaining tickets to sell are asked to redouble their efforts over the next few weeks. Many thanks to those who have already made their returns.

Sympathies: Aodh Ruadh would like to express our deepest sympathy to Maeve Fenton and family on the death of her nephew Piers White. Piers was son of Maeve’s sister Naomi and husband Jeff. He died after developing breathing difficulties while climbing on Mount Kenya. May he rest in peace.

The club extends its sympathies to the family of the late Joe Pat Prunty, Newtownbutler, whose funeral took place on Sunday. A former Fermanagh footballer he founded Prunty Pitches and pioneered a new methodology for the construction of playing fields. His legacy is to be seen at GAA clubs throughout Ireland and at sports centres further afield.

He and his son Joseph were frequent visitors to Aodh Ruadh and the two Prunty playing fields at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh are prime examples of their work. May he rest in peace.

Coast to Coast: Although a number have already completed their 200km, the Coast to Coast challenge is still going strong. Some participants are nearing Ardglass, while some aren’t out of Donegal yet!

Remember to keep within HSE guidelines and please wear a hi-vis garment. Hi-vis jackets can be ordered for free from the RSA website. High quality hi-vis apparel is also available in McCosker's and Paddy McGurl’s. There's no excuse not to be seen!

lotto: There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €5,900. The winning numbers drawn were 3, 5, 8, 13, 15, and 18. In the lucky dip Eamonn McGrath and Rita McGullion picked up €25 each.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.

St Nauls

SLOTTO: Results from 31/01/2021. The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 2, 1, 6, 5, 4 . There was no winner of the jackpot. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Bridie Kelly, Kelly's Toyota.

Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce. The jackpot next week is €4,690.

AGM: The following were elected to the club executive on Thursday evening: Chairperson, Joe Brennan; Vice Chairperson, Patrick Pap Breslin; Secretary, Mary Coughlan; Assistant Secretary, Alisha Geraghty; Treasurer, Alice Lynch; Assistant Treasurer, Cieran Kelly; PRO, Jacinta Kelly; Coaching Officer, Sean Campbell; Cultural Officer, Anne Marie Sheerin; Health & Well Being Officer, Alisha Geraghty; Children’s Officer, TBC; Development Officer, Cieran Kelly; Joint Registrars, Alice Lynch, Rosita Boyle.

Naomh Conaill

AGM: Following our successful online AGM, the following committee was formed for 2021: President: Leo McLoone; Chairperson: Martin Shankey Smith; Vice chair: Connie Doherty; Secretary: Muriel Hegarty; Assistant Secretary: Caroline Breslin; Treasurer: Linda Kennedy; Assistant Treasurer: Kieran Kennedy; PRO: Alisha Kee; Registrar: Brian McGuigan; Oifigeach Gaeilge: Owen McGeehan; Development Officer: Ian Molloy; Coaching Officers: Leo McLoone and Connie Doherty; Health and Wellbeing Officer: Donna McGettigan; Children’s Officer: Amanda McGuigan.

50-50 draw: The club have launched a special Valentine's 50-50 Draw. It costs €5 to enter or 3 entries for €10. One lucky winner will win half the fund. Enter by Payapal or by Revolut, send your name to Doc 0868656312, Leo 0861660355 or Martin 0861020471. Entries can also be left in an envelope with payment in any local shop.

Sympathy: We offer our sympathy to our ladies club secretary, Edwina Sweeney (Doherty) and Martin Doherty (Doc) and the entire Sweeney family and the Dungloe GAA club on the passing of Edwina's Father, Willie (Miley). Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Kilcar

Sympathy: We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Conal Byrne, Muckross who sadly passed away.

Conal was a club and county supporter and was a familiar face at all our games (and county games). He will be a big miss at matches when they resume.

To his wife Ann Marie, his daughter Anita sons Thomas, Martin, James, David and to his sister Máire our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 6, 12, 14 agus 27. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 John Curran, Bogagh, €30 Bridie McClean, Curris, €20 Anne Breslin, Shalvey agus Mary T Byrne, Churchtown.

Béidh €3,400 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Entries can be bought online before 6pm each Sunday.

In the new few weeks we will also have a facility set up in Centra, Kilcar where you can also purchase your entry weekly. Hopefully in the not too distant future when restrictions are lifted we will get back to our normal routine of selling Lottos and indeed getting our Drive-in Bingo up and running again.

Ireland Lights Up 2021: Thank you to all who already registered and that are using the app. We are currently in the top 100 clubs in the province and if you are a regular walker/runner and are not already using the app we would love it if you could sign up.

St Bridget’s Cross: Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website.

Urris

Deepest Sympathy: All at the club offer our deepest sympathy to David Hession on the death of his dad Mike in Athenry, Co Galway. Our thoughts and prayers are with David, club players Oisin, Sorcha and all the extended family circle at this sad time. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam.

AGM: Our AGM 2020 takes place this Friday night (February 5) via Zoom due to the current Government and health guidelines at 8pm.

To register to attend can all email the club secretary and a link will be sent out prior to the AGM.

Every Step Counts challenge: Still time to register for the Every Step Counts Challenge for the club and help the club walk 4,000km by March 3 . All details to register are on our Facebook page. So download the Irish Life My Life app and get walking safely within your 5km from home.

Well Done: Well Done to the Clonmany B Tug-of -War team and Danny Mc Gonigle on winning the team of the year, coach of the year and the Appreciation award at the Donegal Sports Star awards for 2020 last weekend.

Pitch closed: Finally, a reminder that all club facilities are closed (pitch and clubhouse) at present due to the current Level 5 restrictions in the interest of safety and health of our club members and our community.



Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1,300, Sequence drawn was 1-3-7-6-8-5-4-2.

The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Alvin Logan, Carrowmore. €50 sellers’ prize went to Dan and Jack Mc Laughlin.

Next weeks jackpot stands at €1350. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Club Membership: Club Membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online using this link https://www.foireann.ie/user-home. Adult membership is only €20. If anyone is having issues with renewing, contact a committee member or pm the Facebook page.

Thank you for the support. Here’s hoping we will have a better year on the GAA field and will be able to get back supporting our teams and Donegal!

Irish Life Steps Challenge: Congratulations to the 40 something club members who have signed up for the Irish Life sponsored “Every Step Counts” challenge where, as a club, we intend to reach the goal of clocking up a combined total of 4,000 km between mid January and early March.

In little over two weeks we have already reached the target. Each club who reach the target will be included in a draw where one lucky club in each province will walk away with a cool €2500, €1500 and €1000 worth of O Neill sports vouchers.

Well done to all and we appeal to everyone to stay safe and wear hi-vis clothes when pounding the highways and byways.

Facebook Live Quiz: We held our first ever Facebook Live Quiz last week and it was a roaring success.

Congratulations to the McColgans of Strandhead who came out on top. Well done to all who took part, it passed a few hours and gave us something to focus on in these testing of times.

Special word of thanks to our quizmaster Callum, and the score adjudicator Linda. We hope to run another quiz shortly.

Termon

Lotto Results: Numbers drawn this week were 4,11,19,24. Jackpot €10,000 No Winner

Match 3: 2 Winners €40 each - Victoria Kelly, Online; Francie Friel, Cashel, Gortahork;

Open draw winners €10 each - Noreen McColgan, Cill An Oir; Majella McFadden, Ards, Creeslough. Next week’s Jackpot €10,000. Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto. The weekly online bingo is gaining support week after week, please see Termon Bingo Facebook page for details on how to play, and there’s a chance to win a free book each week.