Finn Harps squad taking shape as Adam Foley re-signs with the Donegal club

Finn Harps have re-signed of Adam Foley for the upcoming season.

The Dubliner joined the club in August of last season, scoring two goals in his three league starts, including the winner vs Waterford FC on the final day of the season securing the club’s Premier Division status.

Speaking after the announcement, Foley said: “I was always going to come back if I was wanted. I said to Ollie towards the end of the season that even if we’d been relegated I’d still be interested in staying on with the club.

"I enjoy coming up and playing for Finn Harps. Obviously there’s a lot of travel involved but when you’re enjoying your football and the environment you’re in you don’t mind it so much.

"When I came in the door I was blown away by the welcome and level of support around the club. They really bring you in and make you feel like you’re part of the family.

"We really came together towards the end of the season, players and staff, and I’m looking forward to getting to work now and seeing where we can go.”

The attacker is looking forward to getting a full preseason in, having gone almost six months without playing between the Covid-19 lockdown in March and his joining the club.

“I’m excited for us to get going," Foley said. "I put a lot of work in when I signed to get myself back into match fitness and hopefully that showed when I got on the pitch.

"The first game I played down in Waterford I had no idea if I was going to last two minutes or twenty so it's great to be coming in fresh now with a clean slate and hopefully we’ll get off to a good start.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said: “Adam did really well for us towards the end of the season and we’re delighted he’s re-signed. Goals are hard to come by in the Premier Division and so hopefully he can build on that now this season.”