Donegal League may organise shortened season, or once-off cup competition

The secretary of the Donegal League said consideration may be given to a shortened league season, or a once-off cup competition, if Covid-19 restrictions are eased in the coming months.

There has been no organised amateur football at adult level in Donegal since last September and the commencement of the 2020/21 season has been on hold because of the ongoing restrictions.

But secretary, Nigel Ferry, said clubs are still holding out hope that they may be able to return to action in a few months.

Last month, club delegates and league officials took part in an online meeting at the end of which clubs were invited to complete a survey to find out their thoughts on what should happen if the restrictions are eased.

Mr Ferry said over half of those clubs surveyed have sent back responses.

“Obviously it’s a wait and see situation because at this stage, nobody knows what will be happening in the months ahead,” the secretary said.

“As it is, the current restrictions are in place until March 5. After that, you would expect some form of restrictions to continue and it may well be a few months yet before any organised football is allowed.

“Some clubs have suggested a shortened league season, and others have talked about organising a cup competition for all clubs which maybe could be organised in June or July. That could act as a precursor for the new 2021/22 season.

“It’s frustrating for everybody involved. We’d all love to get back playing football again. People need their sport - if it’s playing in matches or going to watch games.

“But the health and well-being or everyone has to take precedent and we would urge all our players, coaches and members to stay safe.

“We will get back playing, but in the meantime, such decisions are out of our hands.”