Byrne back as Assistant Secretary as vacant positions filled at GAA county committee meeting

Killybegs clubman defeats David McLoone following vote

GAA meeting

Elected Assistant Secretary - Ed Byrne

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Ed Byrne is back in the role of Donegal GAA's Assistant Secretary.

The Killybegs clubman defeated Aodh Ruadh's David McLoone in a vote at Monday night's Donegal GAA county committee meeting.

The position was among a number which had not been filled at County Convention in December.

Last night, the GAA's County Committee met online in what was the first 'zoom style' meeting of executive members and club delagates since the introduction of restrictions almost a year ago.

There were a number of matters on the agenda - including the election of a new Assistant Secretary, Cultural Officer and Children's Officer.

Charlie Kerr of the Termon club is the new Development Officer - replacing David McLoone who has completed his five years in the term.

Catriona Sweeney of Burt is the new Cultural Officer, replacing Fergus McGee who has also completed his five years.

Daireen McMenamin of MacCumhaills will be the new Children's Officer.

Three positions have been filled on the Competitions Controls Committee. Packie McDyer of Na Rossa will be the Junior Clubs' representative; Andy Doherty of Red Hughs will be the Intermediate clubs' representative and Sean McGinley of Kilcar will be the Senior clubs' representative.

