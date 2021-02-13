Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Finn Valley's young rugby players wait patiently for easing of restrictions

Young rugby players to get behind Ireland on Sunday

Finn Valley's young rugby players wait patiently for easing of restrictions

Finn Valley U-14s with their coach Allen McCrea PICTURES: CLIVE WASSON

Reporter:

Allen McCrea

After sitting on our sofas with a smug grin when Scotland demolished England's hopes of a Grand Slam with a display that gives great hope to all underdogs, we prepared ourselves for Ireland's opener with Walves in the Six Nations last Sunday.
But what happened on Sunday afternoon brought tears to my eyes.
With a team ready to conquer all, the early dismissal of Ireland’s Peter O'Mahoney was a major blow.
Granted Ireland played brilliantly after that, but to play with a man short for the rest of the match, was a bit too much to ask.
We can blame Billy Burns for that last kick, but remember Jonny Sexton did the same thing 20 minutes beforehand.
It just wasn't to be. Now all we have to do is beat France on Sunday. This game is so simple!
One thing I can assure you is that the boys and girls of Finn Valley will be roaring their heads off for Ireland this weekend when France visit the Aviva.

Finn Valley boys U-16s


Unfortunately this writer will not be there as he has been for the last 40 odd years. But that is lockdown, and we will have to live with it.
Hopefully we will get a chance to go outside shortly and at least play touch rugby and by next year, with a bit of luck we should be back playing.
Those fields in Finn Valley need a bit of churning up, with a few scrums and rucks in the muck required.
Don't forget, anyone interested in starting rugby aged from 9-15 please contact myself at 0863325955.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie