Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal's Danny Cullen named Nickey Rackard Player of the Year

Sean McVeigh also on team of the year

Cullen

Player of the year - Donegal's Danny Cullen PICTURE: David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

Donegal’s Danny Cullen has been named Nickey Rackard Cup player of the year.

It rounds off a memorable campaign for the Setanta clubman who played a major part in helping Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2020.

His county team-mate Sean McVeigh, who captained Donegal to that Nickey Rackard Cup success, has been named in the team of the year.

The best hurlers from the 2020 Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cups have been announced with confirmation of the 2020 GAA/GPA Champion 15 team.

The selection contains players from nine counties and features seven players who competed in the Ring Cup, six who competed in the Rackard Cup, and two who competed in the Meagher Cup.

Christy Ring Cup winners, Kildare, lead the way with four players on the 15-man selection, while Down, Donegal, Mayo, Fermanagh, Offaly, Louth, Wicklow, and Tyrone are also represented.

Donegal captain Seán McVeigh lifts the cup after the Nickey Rackard Cup Final win over Mayo at Croke Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Player of the Year winners in the three competitions are as follows: 

Paul Divilly of Kildare (Christy Ring Cup), Donegal's Danny Cullen (Nickey Rackard Cup), and Louth’s Andrew Mackin (Lory Meagher Cup).

GAA/GPA Champion 15

1 Stephen Keith (Down) – Christy Ring Cup
2 Sean McVeigh (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup
3 Caolan Taggart (Down) – Christy Ring Cup
4 Cathal Freeman (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup
5 Conor McShea (Fermanagh) – Lory Meagher Cup
6 Rian Boran (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
7 Danny Cullen (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup
8 Eoghan Cahill (Offaly) – Christy Ring Cup
9 Paul Divilly (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
10 Damian Casey (Tyrone) – Nickey Rackard Cup
11 James Burke (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
12 Shane Boland (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup
13 Jack Sheridan (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup
14 Andrew Mackin (Louth) – Lory Meagher Cup
15 Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow) – Christy Ring Cup
Meanwhile Antrim lead the way in the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year with seven players honoured, with Conor McCann chosen as the outstanding performer.

A special programme to honour the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Team of the Year will be featured on RTÉ 2fm's Game On programme this Wednesday evening from 6pm.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie