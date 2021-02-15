Donegal's Danny Cullen named Nickey Rackard Player of the Year

Donegal’s Danny Cullen has been named Nickey Rackard Cup player of the year.

It rounds off a memorable campaign for the Setanta clubman who played a major part in helping Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2020.

His county team-mate Sean McVeigh, who captained Donegal to that Nickey Rackard Cup success, has been named in the team of the year.

The best hurlers from the 2020 Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cups have been announced with confirmation of the 2020 GAA/GPA Champion 15 team.

The selection contains players from nine counties and features seven players who competed in the Ring Cup, six who competed in the Rackard Cup, and two who competed in the Meagher Cup.

Christy Ring Cup winners, Kildare, lead the way with four players on the 15-man selection, while Down, Donegal, Mayo, Fermanagh, Offaly, Louth, Wicklow, and Tyrone are also represented.

Donegal captain Seán McVeigh lifts the cup after the Nickey Rackard Cup Final win over Mayo at Croke Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Player of the Year winners in the three competitions are as follows:

Paul Divilly of Kildare (Christy Ring Cup), Donegal's Danny Cullen (Nickey Rackard Cup), and Louth’s Andrew Mackin (Lory Meagher Cup).

GAA/GPA Champion 15

1 Stephen Keith (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

2 Sean McVeigh (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup

3 Caolan Taggart (Down) – Christy Ring Cup

4 Cathal Freeman (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup

5 Conor McShea (Fermanagh) – Lory Meagher Cup

6 Rian Boran (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

7 Danny Cullen (Donegal) – Nickey Rackard Cup

8 Eoghan Cahill (Offaly) – Christy Ring Cup

9 Paul Divilly (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

10 Damian Casey (Tyrone) – Nickey Rackard Cup

11 James Burke (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

12 Shane Boland (Mayo) – Nickey Rackard Cup

13 Jack Sheridan (Kildare) – Christy Ring Cup

14 Andrew Mackin (Louth) – Lory Meagher Cup

15 Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow) – Christy Ring Cup

Meanwhile Antrim lead the way in the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year with seven players honoured, with Conor McCann chosen as the outstanding performer.

A special programme to honour the GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Team of the Year will be featured on RTÉ 2fm's Game On programme this Wednesday evening from 6pm.