Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Harps plan pre-season friendlies with north west neighbours

Ollie Horgan's side also to meet Galway United

Harps pre season

Harps boss Ollie horgan

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

With the countdown continuing to the start of the new Premier Division season, Finn Harps are hoping to confirm pre-season friendlies with north west neighbours Derry City and Sligo Rovers as well as Galway United.
Games against Cork City and Athlone Town were announced over the weekend.
Harps play Bohemians in their Premier Division opener in just over four weeks, on Friday, March 19.
However, the club is awaiting clarification from the FAI on the playing of pre-season games. Guidelines surrounding Covid-19 concerns, coupled with the unavailability of match officials on certain dates due to referee seminars, mean that organising pre-season fixtures will not be straight-forward this year.
Over the weekend, both Cork City and Athlone Town confirmed dates for pre-season friendlies against Harps
Harps will meet Cork City on Saturday, March 13 with the match being played at a venue in Dublin.
Ollie Horgan's side will travel to play Athlone Town, the previous weekend, Saturday, March 6.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie