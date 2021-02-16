Harps plan pre-season friendlies with north west neighbours

Contact
With the countdown continuing to the start of the new Premier Division season, Finn Harps are hoping to confirm pre-season friendlies with north west neighbours Derry City and Sligo Rovers as well as Galway United.
Games against Cork City and Athlone Town were announced over the weekend.
Harps play Bohemians in their Premier Division opener in just over four weeks, on Friday, March 19.
However, the club is awaiting clarification from the FAI on the playing of pre-season games. Guidelines surrounding Covid-19 concerns, coupled with the unavailability of match officials on certain dates due to referee seminars, mean that organising pre-season fixtures will not be straight-forward this year.
Over the weekend, both Cork City and Athlone Town confirmed dates for pre-season friendlies against Harps
Harps will meet Cork City on Saturday, March 13 with the match being played at a venue in Dublin.
Ollie Horgan's side will travel to play Athlone Town, the previous weekend, Saturday, March 6.
