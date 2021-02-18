Finn Harps to open pre-season campaign against Galway United this weekend

Ollie Horgan will bring Finn Harps to his native Galway on Sunday with the Donegal side playing Galway United in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign.

The Premier Division season starts in four weeks with Harps at home to Bohemians on March 19.

Harps will play Galway away on Sunday at 2.30pm in the first of five pre-season friendlies.

They will also play Sligo Rovers (Sunday, February 28), Derry City (tbc), Athlone Town (Saturday, March 6) and Cork City (March 13).

All of the games will be away from home, with the Cork game to be played at a Dublin venue.

Sunday’s game is also Galway's first of their pre-season campaign. They are likely to include former Harps striker Ruairí Keating who has rejoined United from Torquay United.

MAIN PIC: Mark McCulloch, centre, Galway United, celebrates after scoring against Finn Harps in their eircom League Premier Division clash at Terryland Park in November 2008 PICTURE David Maher / SPORTSFILE