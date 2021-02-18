A virtual first as Portsalon Golf Club hosts AGMs

It was a virtual first for Portsalon Golf Club on Friday night last as for the first time the club's AGM went online, via Zoom meeting.

Led by the guidance of technical guru Patrick McDevitt, just short of 100 members were able to successfully log in and take part in the meeting.

The meeting was an enormous success for the club in these strange times and the Captain, President and Council thanked the members for their engagement with the AGM, their willingness to adapt and for continuing to support the club throughout these testing times.

Continuity is king for any group in these circumstances and so it proved for Portsalon. Gents Captain Stephen Connolly and Vice-Captain Eamonn McConigley agreed to hold their positions for a second year given the manner in which 2020 unfolded.

There was a change at the top table, with Dr Paul Armstrong succeeding Betty Boal as President, taking up his term for 2021/22.

Portsalon Golf Club President, Dr Paul Armstrong



Answering questions from the virtual floor, the Council were able to report a relatively strong year for Portsalon, despite the impact of Covid-19.

While the obvious interruptions to playing time are well documented and regretted by all, 2020 saw a much-needed injection of new members at Portsalon – and indeed in Ireland's wider golfing community.

Nowhere is this better illustrated than in the membership breakdown for Portsalon which showed an increase of more than 60 new golfers under the age of 30 – accounting for just under 12% of the current membership base. Amid so many 'bad news' stories in the last 12 months, this is undoubtedly a hugely positive development for Portsalon Golf Club.

Elsewhere, Honorary Treasurer Shaun Strain was able to report a stable set of account to members, while the club's auditors praised the Council and Portsalon management for the progress being made and the fiscal prudence they continue to adopt.

On the course, work has not stopped while golf has been shelved due to the various Lockdowns imposed by Government. The Greenskeeping team have had a busy winter making use of the downtime in terms of course traffic.

Portsalon Ladies

Portsalon Ladies held their AGM on Saturday, February 13 in the virtual clubhouse with outgoing Lady Captain, Roseanne Logue hosting this unique event.

Roseanne thanked all the members and the committee for their tremendous support and assistance throughout her most unusual year as Captain.

The new Lady Captain at Portsalon, Iris Condron



It was a year which saw the introduction of Golf Ireland and the World Handicapping Systems. In particular it showed that despite the restrictions, the resilience of the members to embrace the necessary changes was particularly strong.

Lady Vice Captain: Brighidín Hawke

Lady Captain Iris, in her address to the members thanked Roseanne for bestowing the honour to her and looked forward to her year ahead. She noted that the ladies branch is celebrating its 50th birthday this year and she looked forward to the day when all the members will be able to meet and share a glass together to celebrate this great milestone.

She was delighted to introduce Brighidín Hawke as Lady Vice Captain.

Portsalon Ladies Committee for 2021: Lady Captain: Iris Condron, Lady Vice Captain: Brighidín Hawke, Hon. Secretary: Noreen McConigley, Hon. Treasurer: Claire Ferry, Hon. Handicap Secretary: Aideen Conway, Hon. Competition Secretary: Vera Kearney and Committee Members: Mary Barrett, Deirdre O’Toole, Mae Blaney and Anne Speedie.