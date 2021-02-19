Donegal GAA clubcall round-up

As the wait for a possible return to action continues, our county's clubs are keeping active off the pitch with club AGMs, lotto draws, bingo and so much more.

Clubs also deserve great credit for encouraging their members to keep active at this time - the 'Every Step Counts' challenge is drawing to a close, and has been a major success.

Here's a round-up of the news from some of Donegal's clubs:

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 4 8 15 19 20.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Mary McGowan, Bundoran and William Doherty, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €6,700.

Ladies: Lidl have launched a new initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app. It works like this. You download the app on to your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select Bun Dobhràin Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by Sunday, April 11. Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.

Condolences: The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express our deepest sympathy to husband Kevin daughters Allison, Donna, Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen on the sudden and sad passing of Angela Cassidy, Mountain View, West End, Bundoran. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Vetting: It is now a legal requirement that all club coaches and volunteers need to be Garda vetted and hold a safeguarding course certificate .Therefore our club Childrens Officers will be ensuring that everyone is compliant in the coming weeks so that when Gaelic games return everything is in order.

National Draw 2021: Due to the current restrictions the date for the GAA National Draw has been deferred now until June 4 in order to give clubs the chance to sell tickets.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place this evening, Thursday. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Facebook page until 4pm Thursday. Snowball €4680 on last game along with €1,000 in prizes.

JACK THE JOKER: Jack the Koker will also take place during the bingo before the last game. Tickets available to buy online when purchasing bingo books. Jackpot €470.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP: This year’s club membership is now due. Due to covid restrictions membership must be done online. More information to follow.

Gaeil Fhanada

Lotto Results: Numbers: 1, 5, 8, 11, 21. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Seimie Hagan (Le Chéile). Next week’s Jackpot: €3,800.

Grab a Grand: Congratulations to Elaine Heraghty, Ballymagowan, who collected the €1,000 for our February ‘Grab a Grand’ competition.

Achan bhuíochas le gach duine a thacaigh linn arís, agus le Seán Mac an tSaoir a chuidigh linn an crannchur a dhéanamh.

DO YOU SHOP IN LIDL? If so, we need your help from Monday, February 15.

As part of its ‘Serious Support’ campaign, Lidl Ireland are supporting Ladies Gaelic Football clubs, affording them the chance to raise funds and improve resources in their ‘Level the Playing Field’ initiative.

Collect stamps on the Lidl Plus app every time you spend over €30 between Monday, February 15 and Sunday, April 11 to help fundraise for your chosen club.

Every Step Counts: Just a fortnight after beginning our challenge we’ve reached the magic milestone of 4,000km. Well done to everyone taking part!

The challenge continues until March 3 so why not register, get involved and get out and a little more active, as we see a stretch in the evenings!



St Michaels

Online Lotto Campaign: We would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people that took part in our online lotto campaign. The videos were a massive success and we would like to thank the many people that joined up to our online lotto and thankfully it is growing from strength to strength.

We will be conducting the draw this Friday evening for the much sought after 500 Litres of Home Heating Oil partly sponsored by Tinney’s of Letterkenny. We would like to thank them and to thank all our lotto players who continue to support St. Michael’s.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 11, 16, 17, 19. There were 4 Match 5 winners, Jerry Carr, Kerrykeel, Rebecca Moore, Tara Gallagher and Claire McFadden who won €25 each. Rebecca, Tara and Claire bought their tickets online. This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

IRELAND LIGHTS UP: Unfortunately, the Ireland Lights Up Campaign has been postponed until further notice due to the current pandemic.

Killybegs

Bingo: We are delighted to announce that after a lot of consideration and correspondence with the online bingo providers, Killybegs GAA hope to bring Bingo back on a Monday night. We hope to have it up and running in the next weeks with further details to follow.

Senior Board AGM 2020: Sunday February 21 at 3pm. The deadline to register for Sunday's AGM is this Thursday February 18 at 9pm. Please forward your details to the club secretary to receive a link to Sunday's AGM.

Nominations and motions will also be accepted up until Thursday night's deadline. Any houses with more than one person joining via the one device please let the secretary know before Thursday for attendance purposes. All support would be greatly appreciated.

LGFA Lidl New Club Initiative: We wanted to make you aware that the LGFA's Official Retail Partner and National League sponsor, Lidl Ireland, has announced a new fundraising initiative through its rewards app, Lidl Plus, ‘Level The Playing Field’for Ladies Gaelic Football players across the country.

From Monday last, Lidl is calling on customers to register for its Lidl Plus app, and sign up to the retailer’s fundraising initiative to raise much needed funds for their local club. The retailer will award the maximum amount of €20,000 to the top performing clubs in each of the four provinces.

Each time Lidl Plus registered users spend over €30 in store and scan their app at the till between Monday, February 15 and Sunday, April 11, they will receive a stamp on their digital stamp card. Each club that achieves a minimum of 50 completed digital stamp cards is guaranteed a reward, starting from a set of Lidl sponsored jerseys up to €5,000 in cash funding for clubs that collect 500 or more completed stamp cards.

Thanks: ​We would sincerely like to thank Joe McHugh TD and everyone involved in helping the club secure the capital sports grant.

Operation Transformation 5K: The Operation Transformation 5K in association with Athletics Ireland and Sport Ireland is back! On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 18, 19 and 20 we are inviting you to take part this year by participating in a VIRTUAL OT 5K. You MUST register to take part in this event. Register at https://ot.rte.ie/events/ the-operation-transformation-5k/.

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers 4,14,23,26. No Winner. Next week the Jackpot is at €1,320. No match 3 winners.

Naomh Conaill

Winner: Congratulations to Crona Houston, Cloughwally who was the winner of our 50/50 jackpot taking home €5,345. The draw was a outstanding success and we would like to thank everyone who helped in anyway in making it such a success, especially our local shops who allowed draw envelopes to be left in their premises.

Naomh Brid

AGM 2020: Our AGM took place on Sunday via Zoom, with an online audience of over 60 members. It was the biggest attendance of an AGM in the club’s history and was really encouraging to see so many people looking to get involved. We would like to thank all our members who attended and conducted it very well in the unfamiliar setting.

An election of officers took place with all but one position being filled. This year is possibly our youngest ever committee and it’s great to see such youth in the administration and bringing new and bright ideas to the the table, which can only bode well for the future.

Many thanks to all outgoing officers for their services. A special mention to our outgoing treasurer Pat Sweeney for his continued work for the club and the betterment of Naomh Bríd.

We’d like to congratulate all incoming officers and wish them the best of luck for 2021 - Chairperson- Lorcan Mc Grory; Vice Chairperson- Pete Walsh; Secretary- Anne Marie Monaghan; Vice Secretary- Mickey Quinn; Treasurer- Padraic Molloy; Vice Treasurer- TBC; PRO- Eoin Mc Garrigle; Registrar- Danny Mc Namee; Players Rep- Declan Mc Cafferty; Oifig Na Gaeilge- Michael Gallagher; Coaching Officer- Shane Walsh; Child Protection Officer- Anne Gallagher; Additional Executive Members - Sean Rooney, Sean Gormley, Michael Walls, Seamus Gallagher, Martin O’Malley, Conor Mc Nulty, Sean Timoney.

Cloughaneely

club membership: The 2021 100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership).

We give out €1,000 in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners! The 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw. You can also register online.

We will also upload an instruction video on facebook shortly on how to sign up online through ClubForce. Thanks to everyone for supporting us throughout 2020; which was a difficult year for fundraising- we really appreciate it.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,5,13,15,16,18. Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí seisear ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Marion Doogan (ar líne) a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Tá na ticéid le fáil i ngnólachtaí sa pharóiste.

Aodh Ruadh

Ensure you're Garda vetted: Our Children's Officer, Paul Tuohy, reminds all club members involved with the club's teams in any capacity that they must complete their Garda Vetting by the end of February. The vetting system has now gone online and is more streamlined.

Bingo: Once we got into the swing of things it was a fun first evening of virtual Ballyshannon Bingo and we're already looking forward to this Friday. Congratulations to our house winners on the night Aisling McGullion, Mary Hoey and Mary Clancy, Caitlin Matthews and Sandra Maloney, Ashley Cox, Marion Matthews, Noelle Newell, Peggy Coughlin, Patricia Hill, Grace Kelly, and Sonia Kelly. Our €400 snowball survived its first online outing and will rise to €450 next week.

Once again this Friday's session will be staged via Zoom so if you weren't there last week, make sure you have the Zoom app downloaded to your smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer ahead of time.

One innovation with the online version of the game is that the caller will know via their interface when any card in the game has checked. This means if you have bought a book you can win even if you are not online to claim.

Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now.

Lidl INITIATIVE: Lidl have launched a club rebate initiative which offers clubs the opportunity to raise up to €20,000 by using the Lidl Plus app.

It works like this. You download the app on to your mobile phone, follow the prompts, and then select the club you want to support - in our case Aodh Ruadh Atha Seannaigh.

Then whenever you spend over €30 in store and scan your Lidl Plus card you earn a stamp. Spend over €60 you earn two stamps, and so on. Collect six stamps and submit your completed stamp card by Sunday, April 11. Users can submit multiple completed stamp cards.

Well done Paddy: Congratulations to local man Paddy Travers who was returned as a member of the Laois minor management for a second year in succession. The Portlaoise College teacher was in the back room team as the O'Moore men made it to the Leinster semi-final in 2020.

Coast to Coast: The Coast to Coast challenge comes to an end this Sunday, so best of luck to all the runners and walkers out there pushing for the tape. Keep it going, you're almost there!

lotto: There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €6,100. Thanks to David and Lily O'Donnell for doing the draw.

The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 15. The three lotto lucky dip vouchers for Whoriskey's and a bottle of Prosecco, were won by Lindsay McGarrigle, Pat Dolan, and Patricia Mulligan and Lauren Downey. Many thanks to Brendan Whoriskey for sponsoring one of the vouchers.

Thanks to James, Joshua and Dearbhla Gallagher for doing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.

Malin

AGM: The club will host their AGM via a Zoom meeting on Friday, February 19 at 8pm. If you wish to attend this online meeting please forward your email address to Brendan Monagle. Please send your email address to secretary.malin.donegal@gaa.ie or text /phone 0863777015.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1400, Sequence drawn was 4-6-2-3-8-5-7-1. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Ann Doherty, Backmountain. €20 seller’s prize went to Roisa Stewart. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1450.

Club Membership: Club Membership for 2021 is now open and can be paid online using this link https://www.foireann.ie/user-home. Adult membership is only €20.

If anyone is having issues with renewing, contact a committee member or pm the club's Facebook page. Thank you for the support. Here’s hoping we will have a better year on the GAA field and will be able to get back supporting our teams and Donegal!

Condolences: The Malin GAA Club wish to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late David McCandless, Larne, Co. Antrim. A native of Bree, and brother of Robbie, Cecil and Billy, David was a former player in the club’s early years. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Facebook Live Quiz: Last week we held another enjoyable Facebook Live Quiz and it was a roaring success, with a dozen teams taking part.

Congratulations to the O Connor gang who came out on top. Well done to all who took part, it passed a few hours and gave us something to focus on in these testing of times.

Special word of thanks to our quizmaster Callum, and the score adjudicator Martin.



Urris

Every Step Counts Challenge: Still time to register for the Every Step Counts Challenge for the club and help us walk 4000km by March 3. All details to register are on our Facebook page.

So download the Irish Life My Life app and get walking safely within your 5km from home.

If we reach the 4000km stepped the club will be in with a chance of winning some prizes.

50/50 draw: Our 4th year of the Club Iorras 50/50 draw begins again on March 11. The club wishes to thank all for your support over the past three years and to all who are staying on for the new year ahead. The promoters will be in touch with all existing members and those on our reserve list if successful over the coming week.

Movement at Home programme: A 4 week block of fundamental movements and running based sessions aimed to provide the stimulus that we are missing out on at field sport training due to all the lockdown restrictions is now available to all parents/guardians. Please check our Facebook page for the link.

On Wednesday last we didn't get the news we wanted to hear so that we will have to wait another while longer before we all get back out training so maybe this programme can be done around the house and hopefully it is beneficial in motivating children in the meantime.



Kilcar

Old reports, photos: Charlie O'Donnell is at present collating some underage game reports etc. If anyone has or knows someone that has any underage (Under 21 all the way down) results, reports, teamsheets, photos etc for the years 1980 to 2000 he would be glad to get them. All material will be copied and returned without delay.

Ireland Lights Up 2021: Healthy Club ‘Every Step Counts’ Challenge. Thank you to all who already registered and that are using the app. We are currently in the top 100 clubs in the province and if you are a regular walker/runner and are not already using the app we would love it if you could sign up.

The GAA Healthy Club ‘Every Step Counts’ Challenge in partnership with Irish Life’s MyLife App proceeded on Wednesday, January 13 and runs for 7 weeks.



Termon

Lotto: Results 12/02/21, numbers drawn were 3, 7, 13, 20. Jackpot €10,000. No winner. Match 3, 5 Winners of €20 each - Jim Fergus, San Francisco, Annemarie Beirne, Stranorlar, Roisin McCafferty, Termon, Darragh Russell, Kilmacrennan and PJ McFadden, Mandys.

Open Draw winners, €10 each - Mary Crerand, Gracies Stores, Marie O’Donnell, Millbridge.

Next week’s Jackpot €10,000.

Club 300 draw: The February Club 300 draw was held on Friday night last and February’s winners are: 1st ~ €1,000 Grace McElwaine, Doon, Termon; 2nd ~ €500 Niall Doherty, c/o The Brewery Bar, Letterkenny; 3rd ~ €300 Joe English, Breaghy Upper, Ramelton; 4th ~ €200 Siobhan Boyle, Milford Road, Kilmacrennan.

Congratulations to all our winners, thank you for supporting our club development draw. Next draw, Friday, 12 March.

Bingo: The club’s online bingo is gathering momentum week on week, and last week saw another fantastic turnout, albeit online. See the Termon Facebook page for details on how to get involved and the chance to win a free book.

Well done: The club extends congratulations to Charlie Kerr on his recent appointment to the County board as development officer.

online evening: The club is hosting an online evening with disability activist and sports journalist Joanne O Riordan on Sunday evening, February 21 via zoom.

This is the first time the club have hosted such an event, and will be a great night’s entertainment with Joanne taking questions afterwards.

Link to join will be available on all the clubs social media outlets. Everyone is welcome to log in to this event.

The club will facilitate the first session in the Dermot Early youth leadership programme this Thursday evening,online, in another first initiative for the club.

Several young people from clubs around the county are linking in also, thanks to Amanda Quinn and Sinéad Gibson, who will tutor the group, who will no doubt do a fantastic job of delivering the course.



